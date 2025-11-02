Chargers' Joe Alt suffers injury vs. Titans, carted off
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt suffered an injury during his team’s Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans.
Alt suffered the injury in the first half and needed a cart to leave the field.
Justin Herbert’s offensive line had already lost right tackle Bobby Hart to injury earlier in the game, forcing Trey Pipkins back into the lineup despite his battling an injury this week, too.
Austin Deculus, who joined the team via trade near the start of the season, is the immediate backup behind Alt and started in place of the star left tackle earlier this year when needed.
Two more injuries to Herbert's offensive line now almost demands the Chargers get active at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
Alt had been battling an ankle injury earlier this season even after the Chargers lost star tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury. The high-ankle sprain knocked him out of three games and the neative impact on the offense was, as expected, profound.
The Chargers initially ruled Alt as questionable to return with an ankle injury.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh’s rejuvenated offense, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Titans
Chargers injury woes get worse ahead of Week 9 with latest roster move
Chargers' sixth-round pick proved 'just draft good football players' ideology
Chargers' sixth-round selection lucky to be on practice squad eight weeks into season
Will Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II finally get a start in fantasy?