This should be obvious by now, but Omarion Hampton has shown enough to make a strong argument that he deserves to be the primary running back moving forward.

His performance against the Baltimore Ravens was another reminder of what he can bring to the offense when he is given the opportunity to take control of the backfield.

He looked comfortable handling the workload and demonstrated why his presence can make a difference

Hampton needs to lead backfield

The biggest reason Hampton should become the main workhorse is that he has consistently shown the ability to make the most of extended playing time. A running back needs opportunities to find his rhythm, understand how the defense is attacking, and establish himself throughout a game. Giving

Hampton only a handful of touches does not necessarily allow him to display everything he can do. When he is involved throughout the contest, he has a much better chance to become a major part of the offensive game plan.

He is not simply a player who should be brought onto the field for a few specific situations. He has the ability to be involved on early downs, passing situations, and important moments when the offense needs someone to step up.

Important Factors

Omarion Hampton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most important things about developing a starting running back is allowing him to build consistency. It is difficult for any player to establish a rhythm when his opportunities constantly change. Hampton needs the opportunity to get comfortable and become the dependable centerpiece of the rushing attack. The more responsibility he receives, the more chances he has to demonstrate that he can handle different defensive looks and situations. There is also something valuable about having a running back who can bring physicality to an offense. Hampton has the kind of running style that can make defenders work for every tackle.

Another important factor is what happens when Hampton is allowed to play the majority of the game. His performances suggest that increased involvement benefits his overall effectiveness. Rather than constantly dividing the workload, the coaching staff should consider letting him establish himself as the primary option while using the other backs in supporting roles. That does not mean the other running backs should disappear from the offense. Having additional options is important, especially during a long season.

However, there should be a clear leader in the backfield and Hampton has earned a legitimate opportunity to fill that position. It’s not very common for a team to use three backs equally and have their production at its peak.

Omarion Hampton has played over 60% of the snaps twice this season



- Week 2: 115 yds, TD

- Week 10: 102 yds, TD — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 17, 2026