The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of, if not the worst, teams in the entire NFL. With this continuous streak of losses, it will obviously bleed into the general vibe of the team's locker room, with the Bolts' locker room finally seeing some cracks begin to form.

These cracks go beyond the failed Daiyan Henley trade, a trade that facilitated one of the team's most beloved and well-respected defenders on the roster to the division rival, the Denver Broncos. It was coupled with one veteran speaking out.

Bud Dupree Speaks Out On Failing Chargers Front Office and Coaching Staff

On Nov. 13, 2026, The Athletic's Chargers beat reporter, Noah Furtado, shared a very good read into the team's view of the roster, with several quotes from general manager Joe Hortiz and players on the team. One of those quotes came from beloved locker room presence, 12-year veteran Bud Dupree.

Unprompted to the article itself, Dupree saw a group of media members standing by the locker room and said: "Don’t ask hard questions to us; ask hard questions to them.. Ask the hard questions. Everybody pull they cameras out and go upstairs and ask questions to them. Everybody. Walk upstairs and ask them.”

Quite a damning quote on its own, but even more so coming from someone who has been around the league for a long time. Dupree has been on multiple teams, many of which had playoff success, giving his opinion to 'press' the front office even more validity.

On Nov. 16, 2026, the Chargers played their next game following the Dupree comments. Dupree, only listed on the injury report for one day of veteran rest, was not active for the Bolts game against the Baltimore Ravens. A game on Monday Night Football, a primetime matchup.

With a large audience watching, it seemed that Dupree was forced to sit out the game, likely due to a disciplinary reason stemming from his comments. This team has been notably obsessed with the media's opinion of them, and with Dupree giving the media ammunition to negatively change the wanted narrative around them, it gave the reason to sit the veteran in favor of young EDGE rushers Caleb Murphy and practice squad elevated player Myles Adams.

The Chargers are Dupree could be in for an ugly divorce if the team continues to lose football games, especially if the offense continues to be the main issue for such losses.