Justin Herbert has entered concussion protocol. The quarterback has been beaten, battered, and totally destroyed this season.

At some point, a team has to look beyond winning the next football game and start thinking about the bigger picture. That might be exactly where the Chargers find themselves with Justin Herbert.

There is no question about how important he is to this franchise, but that does not automatically mean he needs to be on the field every Sunday, especially if the season is no longer heading in the right direction.

The bigger picture matters more than one season

DJ Uiagalelei | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is also something to consider about the rest of the roster. Giving another quarterback an opportunity could provide valuable experience and help the coaching staff evaluate what they have behind Herbert.

It would not be an ideal situation, but it could offer some useful answers heading into the offseason.

Of course, there is an argument for keeping him on the field. Players want to compete, and Herbert is not someone who should automatically be expected to accept sitting on the sidelines. There is value in continuing to build chemistry, developing confidence and finishing the season with some momentum. Nobody wants to watch their team simply throw in the towel when there are still games left to play.

Herbert is the kind of quarterback a franchise builds around. He has the arm talent, athletic ability and experience to give his team a chance against almost anybody. However, even the most talented players have their limits. Football is a physical sport, and continuing to put a quarterback through unnecessary punishment can create problems that last much longer than one disappointing season.

The biggest question is whether there is enough left to accomplish this year to justify keeping him out there. If the postseason picture becomes unrealistic, what exactly is the benefit of asking your franchise quarterback to keep taking hits? Winning a few additional games might feel good at the moment, but protecting the most important player on the roster should carry much more weight. Still, there is a difference between competing and putting your most valuable asset in an unnecessary position. The organization has to be honest about where things stand rather than making decisions based entirely on pride or the desire to finish with a respectable record.

Nobody wants to see a season end this way, especially when the quarterback is such a major part of the team’s future. However, sometimes protecting tomorrow means making a difficult decision today. The Chargers need to figure out whether continuing to play Herbert is actually helping them or simply putting more at risk.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol, per a team official. pic.twitter.com/SQztfyfZvf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2026