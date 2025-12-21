Chargers vs Cowboys features fantasy football sleeper

There's a few things at stake for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. With a win, they would eliminate the Dallas Cowboys from playoff contention. That doesn't concern them as much given that they're in different conferences, but a win would also keep their AFC West division crown hopes alive for another week. The Bolts could also punch their postseason ticket on Sunday with a win and a loss by either the Texans or Colts.

The Chargers played spoiler to the Chiefs last week, why not do it again? The Bolts will head to Jerry's World for a 1pm ET kickoff that could decide a bunch of things as the regular season dwindles down.

Another important event happening at this point is the fantasy football playoffs. Fantasy managers are scrambing in order to find the best lineups possible to win their leagues. Could a potential sleeper option be on the Chargers roster? ESPN believes a sneaky good performance could be brewing from one of the Bolts' best players.



Justin Herbert tabbed as 'bounce-back' fantasy option for Week 16

"Herbert hasn't scored 20 or more fantasy points since Week 8," wrote Eric Moody of ESPN. "However, this matchup sets up as a clear bounce-back opportunity. Dallas' defense has allowed the most fantasy points per game to QBs and to WRs. The Vikings'J.J. McCarthy finished with a season-high 23.5 points against them last week. Herbert and WR Ladd McConkey could thrive."

Moody isn't wrong here, as the Cowboys defense has been atrocious to say the least. Herbert has three games this season with at least 300 passing yards, his best being a 420-yard, three touchdown performance against the Colts. Could another big passing game be in store?



It's very possible, as the Cowboys' top two cornerbacks are out due to injury. Chargers' 2025 seventh-round pick Trikweze Bridges could be in line to start for Dallas, or at least have more snaps handed to him. Shavon Revel Jr might also see an increased workload, meaning two rookies may start for the Cowboys on Sunday.

The Chargers need to take advantage of an already bad defense. Herbert could impact fantasy leagues with a stellar performance this week.

