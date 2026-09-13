Predicting Chargers Starters vs Cardinals for NFL Week 1: Injuries, Matchup Shakeups

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the eve on opening their regular season against the Arizona Cardinals. The Chargers are navigating a handful of early-season injuries that are lingering from the preseason.

Earlier in the week, head coach Jim Harbaugh finally named a starting left guard after a long and drawn-out battle for the starting role. The Chargers are sending a majority new offensive line out to face the Cardinals but otherwise, the starting lineup is almost identical to the 2025 squad. Let's take a look at who should be the starters facing the Cardinals and where there may be a curveball or potentially snap count limitations.

Chargers offense

Quarterback: Justin Herbert

Running back: Omarion Hampton

Fullback: Alec Ingold*

Tight end: Charlie Kolar*

Wide receiver: Ladd McConkey

Wide receiver: Quentin Johnston

Left tackle: Rashawn Slater

Left guard: Kayode Awosika*

Center: Jake Slaughter (R)*

Right guard: Cole Strange*

Right tackle: Joe Alt

* Denotes new starter from 2025 lineup

The Chargers brought in free agent Alec Ingold to take over the fullback duties after having been a stalwart in Mike McDaniel's offense in Miami. Ingold will be a much larger factor in the offense than what was seen in the preseason as he only logged three snaps the entire preseason.

Tight end Charlie Kolar will make his debut as a top tight end after fighting for snaps in the Baltimore Ravens deep tight end room over the start of his career. Kolar, now known for his blocking, was a highly touted receiving tight end prospect out of Iowa State in the 2022 draft class. How the Chargers and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel deploys him will be worth keeping a sharp eye on.

The Chargers' entirely new interior offensive line will get a significant amount of attention and scrutiny. Rookie Jake Slaughter will be thrown into the deep end and start at center following the season-ending injury to starter Tyler Biadasz.

Chargers Defense

Edge rusher: Khalil Mack

Edge rusher: Tuli Tuipulotu

Defensive tackle: Teair Tart

Defensive tackle: Dalvin Tomlinson*/ Jamaree Caldwell

Linebacker: Daiyan Henley

Linebacker: Del'Shawn Phillips

Nickelback: Derwin James Jr

Safety: Elijah Molden

Safety: RJ Mickens

Cornerback: Donte Jackson

Cornerback: Cam Hart

* Denotes new starter from 2025 lineup

The Chargers defense will be mostly the same lineup from last season with heavy rotations. The addition of veteran Dalvin Tomlinson will provide another big body in the middle of the line. Depending on which package the Chargers start with, they may deploy two or three defensive tackles.

The Cardinals, with tight end Trey McBride, will likely draw a heavy dose of nickel from Chris O'Leary and the Chargers defense. Edge rusher Tuli Tupulotu is nursing a hip injury and may start the game but be on a snap count with rookie Akeem Mesidor ready to handle extra snaps.

Rotations at linebacker opposite Daiyan Henley will interesting to watch with Denzel Perryman starting the season on injured reserve and it will be a big opportunity for second-year linebacker Marlowe Wax.

One of the biggest question marks is who will be the two starting outside cornerbacks. The Chargers used a heavy rotation last season but O'Leary has indicated that may not be the case to start the season. Cam Hart has been the healthiest of the cornerbacks throughout the offseason and through the preseason with Tarheeb Still missing over a week of practice. If O'Leary wants to blitz a bit more often, Hart's press-man skills will be a valuable asset.

How the Chargers defensive staff handles the cornerbacks will be fascinating and worth keeping an eye on.