Chargers’ worst-case scenario: Mike McDaniel interviews with Bills for head-coach job

Mike McDaniel is supposed to be Justin Herbert’s next offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

But the Buffalo Bills might get in the way.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, McDaniel will interview for the Bills’ head-coaching position today.

Breer added this important note: “McDaniel will be Jim Harbaugh’s OC if he doesn’t land an HC job.”

The Chargers haven’t officially announced McDaniel as the team’s next offensive coordinator. Heck, the team didn't even announce the interview on social media, despite fans seeing McDaniel and Chargers brass out and about town, never mind all the reporting.

The Bills are interviewing new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel for their head coaching job today, per source. McDaniel, of course, spent the last four years in the AFC East as Dolphins head coach.



McDaniel will be Jim Harbaugh’s OC if he doesn’t land an HC job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 23, 2026

RELATED: Tyreek Hill Makes Interesting Comment on Mike McDaniel to Chargers

Reporting had suggested the deal was done, with McDaniel informing others of his West Coast move and the Chargers telling other candidates they were moving forward with him.

There was an unseen understanding that McDaniel could still join a team that has pursued him, such as the Las Vegas Raiders. But it was seen as unlikely, as the Chargers felt like the most obvious short-term landing spot so he could work with Herbert before good jobs open up next offseason.

But here come the Bills.

Those Bills are not the Raiders. The recent press conference meltdown featuring Buffalo ownership was a mess. But they also happen to have Josh Allen. And they’re potentially offering a head-coaching job, not a coordinator role under someone else.

RELATED: Jesse Minter Has Found a Home but Chargers Are Prepared With Replacement Candidates

The Bills are, in fact, the type of job most figured McDaniel would wait until next offseason to hunt down after spending some time with the Chargers.

We’ll see if the Bills go with a more offensive approach at head coach to make Allen happy. Given how things have gone in Buffalo since the playoff exit, there’s really no telling what they might do. They certainly have a better understanding of McDaniel than most after years of seeing him in the AFC East.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers coordinator search tracker: Latest updates on LA's interview, candidate list

Mike McDaniel hiring delay has Chargers fans worried about worst-case scenario

Jesse Minter Updates and Latest Chargers Coaching Buzz

Penn State Standout Would Make Mike McDaniel's Life Easier With Chargers