The Los Angeles Chargers season may be over, but the news continues, even with players who did not find themselves on the roster by the end of the 2025 NFL season.

This time, the news comes in the form of social media and virality seen by different fanbases ranging from the NFL, gaming and content creation. The aforementioned virality came from former Chargers interior defensive lineman Naquan Jones.

Naquan Jones: A Quick 2025 Season Recap

The Chargers, during their 2025 off-season, decided to overhaul their interior defensive line room. This was due to the loss of breakout star Poona Ford. During this overhaul, they re-signed now-fan-favorite Teair Tart, signed Da'Shawn Hand and signed intriguing former Cardinals and Titans defensive lineman, Naquan Jones to a one-year $1.835 million contract.

While in NFL terms, this may not be a major contract, Jones was supposed to be depth option that can give the Bolts some "juice" on passing downs as a versatile defender who can line up at any interior (3, 4i, 1, 0, etc) technique in any defensive front.

Jones played seven games with the Chargers as he found himself as a healthy scratch for certain matchups where his strengths would not be highlighted. During this stint, he recorded 112 snaps, four stops and six tackles. He did not record a pressure or sack, which likely prompted the Chargers to release Jones in the middle of the season (December 8, 2025) to make room for returning injured players.

One day later, Jones was claimed by the Houston Texans, where he played four games. During these four games, according to PFF's grading system, his best game was against the Chargers offense. He recorded a total of three tackles during his Houston stint.

Now that the season is over for both the Chargers and Texans, Jones found himself on stream with a famous streamer, "Lacy," creating a viral moment.

Former Chargers Defensive Lineman Goes Viral After Throwing Famous Streamer in a Pool

Twitch streamer Lacy is known for his gaming content and personality, which seems to "farm" viral moments, creating major engagement across mainly the younger content-consuming community.

With his 2.3 million Twitch followers, Jones was happy to join his stream where they seemed to be hanging out, chatting and playing basketball by the poolside. Tides turned quickly (literally) and Jones pranked Lacy by picking him up and throwing him in the pool. Chargers fans enjoyed this, especially considering Lacy's Broncos attire.

LACY JUST GOT THROWN IN THE POOL BY HOUSTON TEXANS PLAYER NAQUAN JONES LMAO 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/Pw1pALJYAt — Salt 💫 (@ilySalt) January 25, 2026

This repost of the clip has nearly 300 thousand views, garnering quick virality for the former Chargers role player. As fellow fans, what are your thoughts?

