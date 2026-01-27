Former Chargers Standout Wants to be 'a Bronco for Life'

When it comes to former Los Angeles Chargers players, few have been more interesting over the course of the last year than running back J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins just wrapped up his first season with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West and had some interesting comments in the aftermath of his team’s loss in the conference title game.

There, Dobbins talked about why he wants to return to the Broncos for the long-term.

“It starts with the ownership,” Dobbins said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “They get us everything that we need to be successful here. . . . There were things I would ask [owner Greg] Penner, and he would get it to us. He would get it to me. Then my man, coach Sean Payton, I love him to death. He’s one of my favorite coaches ever.

Dobbins wrapped up his extended comments with this: “I think I’m a Bronco for life.”

Why is this notable to Chargers fans?

Dobbins spoke last September about his offseason split with the Chargers. Then, he was not thrilled at all to talk about the Chargers later in the year, dropping a “forget those guys” in the process.

#Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins played Houston in January in the Chargers' AFC wild-card loss last year. He didn't want to reflect on that game today, though.



“That was with the Chargers, and – yeah. Forget those guys. So I don’t even want to talk about that game.” — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) October 30, 2025

Perhaps more to the point, Dobbins is a what if? case for Chargers fans. He was solid last year while fighting for Comeback Player of the Year honors. But the team didn’t get him back and instead opted for Najee Harris in free agency and Omarion Hampton in Round 1. Harris went on to have that offseason fireworks eye injury, then the season-ending torn Achilles.

In Denver, Dobbins appeared in 10 games and ran for 772 yards and four scores on an even five yards per carry before a hip-drop tackle ended his season. He just missed getting back for the AFC title game loss to New England.

Were it not for comments like these, perhaps we’d even spitball the idea that Dobbins could actually come back this offseason in that Harris role behind Hampton.

Instead, if Dobbins has his way, he’ll be sticking in Denver, and the Chargers will have to deal with him twice a year, without the benefit of Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator…he’s off as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens now, another one of Dobbins’ former teams.

