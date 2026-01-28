Chargers Could be Threat to Steal $29M Free Agent to Replace Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers could be losing future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack to retirement this offseason.

Granted, the Chargers were facing the same situation last year and wound up getting Mack back on a one-year deal. But this time feels different, as Mack is another year older, had a pretty serious injury and his defense just lost coordinator Jesse Minter, who is off to be head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Luckily for the Chargers? They still have the rising Tuli Tuipulotu on the roster and the trade for former first-rounder Odafe Oweh was a massive success. They need to re-sign the latter in free agency, but they have plenty of cap space to do so.

Also lucky? The Chargers will see some major names possibly available in free agency and they have plenty of cap space to use on the open market.

Chargers a fit for Trey Hendrickson in free agency?

Perhaps the biggest name headed to free agency this year that aligns with Chargers needs is Trey Hendrickson.

The former All-Pro defensive end had his season shortened by injury, but he’s still going to be near the top of most lists for teams in need. The Bengals gave him a re-worked $29 million contract just to get him on the field in 2026 and he could get even more on the open market.

As it turns out, CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles listed the Chargers as one of the teams that fit as possible landing spots for Hendrickson.

Funnily enough, the Ravens are listed as a fit, too, as is a contender like the San Francisco 49ers. It speaks to the types of contending teams that might target Hendrickson.

Hendrickson should be on the way out the door in Cincinnati, too. He’s the guy who put up 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons before last year’s injuries, so the fact he’s 31 years old isn’t going to be a major deterrent to a team like the Chargers.

While true that Hendrickson tended to mostly rush the passer from one spot on the line in Cincinnati, he did stand up some and rush. He could also be a better fit than anticipated, depending on who the Chargers hire next to replace Minter.

With more than $80 million in free cap space, if Mack really leaves, one would think the Chargers will be right there looking at Hendrickson in free agency.

