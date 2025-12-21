Is Quentin Johnston playing today? Latest news, buzz on Chargers WR

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston remains a major injury question mark for the team as they face a pivotal Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

After being a surprise late addition to the injury report last week, Johnston’s up-and-down season came to a screeching halt and Justin Herbert’s offense was forced to look to others for help.

Here’s the latest on Johnston’s injury and what it means for the Chargers.

Quentin Johnston injury update

The Chargers listed Johnston as questionable on the final injury report.

Johnston didn’t have an injury designation on the injury report until Friday, where the Chargers listed him as a DNP.

Johnston missed the Week 15 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnston was a late addition to the injury report before Week 15 due to a groin injury.

Quentin Johnston injury impact

During the win over the Chiefs, Herbert turned to rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden, who wound up leading the team in receiving. Fellow rookie Tre’ Harris finished second on the team in receiving. Veterans Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey weren’t far behind.

Against a sometimes-leaky Dallas offense, Gadsden figures to get plenty of work. McConkey is a safe bet to see a lion's share of the targets, too. But it could be a run-heavy game overall as the Chargers look to keep the Cowboys’ offense off the field.

Chargers WR depth chart

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Keenan Allen

Tre' Harris

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Derius Davis

JaQuae Jackson (practice squad)

Dalevon Campbell (practice squad)

The Chargers have Johnston and Davis battling injury, but the quality depth here after adding rookies Harris and KLS keeps them in a good spot.

