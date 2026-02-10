Chargers Think About Life Without Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh in NFL Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers could go a surprising number of ways in the 2026 NFL draft.

Think back to last year, when one could have said the very same thing. Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers really veered off course to fit that theme when taking running back Omarion Hampton in the first round.

This year? The Chargers feel like a team ready to attack the interior of the offensive line to better protect Justin Herbert.

But there’s also the concerning idea that the Chargers defense, which already lost coordinator Jesse Minter, could lose one of, if not both Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh, too.

NFL mock draft helps Chargers replace Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh

Luckily for the Chargers, the first round should offer up plenty of pass-rushing options in the first round in the range of their 22nd overall pick.

One good example comes from a fresh mock draft.

There, The Big Lead’s Jeff Risdon has the Chargers going with Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Akheem Mesidor:

“A physical edge who has proven he can win inside or outside, Mesidor offers an NFL-ready game for the Chargers defense. It’s easy to see head coach Jim Harbaugh taking a shine to Mesidor’s game.”

In fact, one of the only negative talking points around Mesidor's draft stock at the time of this writing is...his age. And for a Chargers team that wants to win right now,m it probably isn't that big of a deal:

Akheem Mesidor would easily be a 1st round pick if it weren’t for his age pic.twitter.com/vYk5X7kmfS — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 2, 2026

This might be a really, really good example of what the Chargers end up doing.

If they lost Mack to retirement or even another team, paying up huge to keep Oweh for the pairing with Tuli Tuipulotu, then drafting a blue-chip prospect early would be a strong way to go.

That would balance things nicely between immediate production and long-term stability at a premium spot.

There’s some concern that a Chargers team without Minter might not automatically unlock the best from anyone who walks through the door, but taking the outright best talent available is a good way to help with the concern.

