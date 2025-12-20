Are Chargers risking a blowup with free-agent signing?

All appears to be well for the Los Angeles Chargers. They’re through the injury bug and winning games against major opponents and Justin Herbert continues to play at a high level after surgery.

There’s just one possible problem worth asking about: Mekhi Becton.

Becton, the Chargers’ big free-agency signing this past offseason, has been a dud and in and out of the lineup with injuries and other issues.

The Becton factor had largely gone overlooked over the last few weeks until last week. There, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman had very different answers when explaining why Becton was in and out of the lineup during the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

That might not seem like a big deal, but it wasn’t all that long ago that Becton took to the media unhappy.

Mekhi Becton possible drama, updated

This sort of got overlooked quickly, but back at the end of November, Becton had an interview in which he expressed displeasure with how the team handled his snaps.

Said interview occurred with ESPN’s Kris Rhim, with Becton notably unhappy about how the Chargers handle things compared to his prior teams:

"Just stay healthy and try to finish every game -- if I'm allowed," Becton said of his goals for the rest of the season. Becton said that Jacksonville was the first game from which he was pulled without explanation, but that "things are different around here" and "very frustrating for me."

Now, about last week. Harbaugh told reporters that Becton exited the lineup against the Chiefs because of a small injury. Roman said it was about getting Trevor Penning more work. Then, Roman backtracked quickly when informed by reporters about what Harbaugh said.

And hey, maybe this is nothing. But it’s hard to ignore that Becton’s two-year deal with the Chargers is structured in such a way that it could be a one-year deal, instead. He wants to be out there on the field for that and other reasons, so friction that quietly bled into the media is notable.

The Chargers are riding high right now. But the Becton factor is something that needed a refresher and is worth watching.

