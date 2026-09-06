Chargers GM Sends Message To Tuli Tuipulotu Amidst Contract Negotiations

The Los Angeles Chargers are wrapping up what is unofficially dubbed week zero of the football season. Monday morning, the Chargers will be preparing for their opening game of the 2026 season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Surprisingly, the Chargers still have several unanswered offseason storylines. We still do not know who is starting at left guard against the Cardinals. There is not a clear option for cornerback number four. Lastly, Edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu still does not have a contract extension and is set to play 2026 on the final year of rookie deal.

The negotiations between Tuipulotu's agents David Canter and Ness Mugrabi of Aura Sports group and the Chargers front office has surprisingly not yielded an agreement. There are several factors that are likely slowing the negotiations.

The most recent change in the edge rusher market is likely the driving force behind the delay in negotiations. Entering the offseason, both sides had a baseline to work from. The baseline was undoubtedly complicated by extensions handed out to edge rushers Nick Herbig from the Pittsburgh Steelers and George Karlaftis of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nick Herbig's extension in Pittsburgh is the wildcard. Herbig was given a four-year $100 million extension in late July. Herbig is a good player but he is widely considered the third edge rusher in the Steelers' rotation and finished 2025 with 23 less pressures and five less sacks when compared to Tuipulotu.

There is no doubt that Tuipulotu was one of the most productive edge rushers in the NFL. The question and debate comes from how much of that production is coming directly from him and how much can be credited to the scheme and defense paired with his effort to get the cleanup. Nick Herbig was 12th in the NFL with a pass rush win rate of 16.9 percent according to Pro Football Focus. Tuipulotu was tied for 53rd in the NFL with a pass rush win rate of 12 percent.

Earlier in the offseason, we covered how Tuipulotu's age is a shocking factor in the equation. He just turned 24 years old on September 3rd and is still the youngest edge rusher in the Chargers edge rusher room despite entering his fourth NFL season. His effort has been a major catalyst for his production so far in his career but he is still learning and developing pass rush moves and it is reasonable to expect further growth and production.

It is a tough spot to negotiate from on both sides. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz sent a clear message to Tuipulotu on an appearance on the Chargers Weekly podcast. Hortiz stated that they will keep working on a deal and that the organization loves him. The most notable comment though was Hortiz stating that "When we get to a spot where you feel good about it, we will get it done." This appears as a direct message to Tuipulotu, not necessarily to go around his agents but to make a direct comment to put the ball in his court as he has publicly stayed out of the negotiations .

#Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said earlier this week that they are still working through a contract extension with EDGE rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.

“I just told him we’ll keep working on this, and you keep doing you. When we get to a spot where you feel good about it, we’ll get it done.” pic.twitter.com/rEVllqk3mc — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) September 5, 2026

The season is one week away and the Chargers start preparations for the Cardinals on Monday. If a deal comes together, it will be very soon.