Should Chargers Be On The List For Mike Evans in NFL Free Agency?

The Los Angeles Chargers went the veteran route last offseason at wide receiver. First, they brought back Mike Williams one year after they released him due to cap purposes. Williams didn't make it to the regular season, as he announced his retirement.

That prompted the Bolts to bring another veteran back to the building, this time in Keenan Allen. Allen, considered a franchise legend, wasn't looked upon to be the team's main receiving option like in the past, but still put up respectable numbers. Allen caught 81 passes for 771 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2025, proving to still be productive at his age.

Now set to be a free agent once again, there's a legitimate debate on whether the Chargers should re-sign Allen or not. While he wasn't the problem for the offense in 2025, they still need an upgrade in the playmaker department. Spotrac has Allen's value set at $6.8 million, which isn't bad for another one year deal.

What if the Chargers wanted to bring in a different veteran this time? Mike Evans plans to play in 2026 and could depart from Tampa Bay after 12 seasons. It might be worth it to kick the tires on a potential signing.

Chargers should check in on Mike Evans

With Mike Evans returning for his 13th season, a look at the players with the most 1000+ receiving yard seasons in NFL history 👏 pic.twitter.com/SfsOunhWGz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 18, 2026

While the thought is nice, it's hard to see Evans leaving the Buccaneers. In the event that it happens, the Chargers should be among the teams interested. Jacob Infante of Pro Football Sports Network didn't list the Chargers as a potential landing spot for Evans, but we believe they should be.

Evans' streak of 1,000 receiving yards ended this past season, as he played in just 8 games and had 368 yards with 3 touchdowns. Before that, Evans compiled 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and 6 Pro Bowl nods. He also played a pivotal role in helping the Bucs win the Super Bowl in 2020.

Spotrac has Evans' value set at $13.3 million, with a projected contract of 2 years, $26,623,848. If Evans actually leaves Tampa Bay, Los Angeles seems like a great fit to try and continue winning while producing at a high level.

