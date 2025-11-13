Chargers get noteworthy comments from Trevor Lawrence before revenge game vs. Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers head into the Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an almost strange combo of revenge game and trap game going on, given the circumstances.
Those Jaguars, after all, bested Justin Herbert and the Chargers in the playoffs back in 2022, when the Brandon Staley-led team blew that infamous 27-0 lead.
Naturally, that topic has come up this week with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who said the following on the matter, according to Juston Lewis of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union:
“Obviously, good memories with that for us and our team. Obviously, a lot of guys aren't here anymore and the teams have changed a lot, so not really much in our minds about that game going into this one.”
So, a revenge game.
But also a trap game, considering the Jaguars are 5-4, but have put some really good things on film, including a win over Kansas City this year.
And yet, the Jaguars also just bombed last week, blowing a lead of 19 points in the fourth quarter to a 4-5 Houston team.
“We didn't get it done last week, we didn't finish the game well and we own that, and we have to move on and go try to beat a really good Chargers team this week,” Lawrence said, per Lewis.
The Chargers have been careful to avoid anything that might smell like bulletin-board material so far this week. But for franchise mainstays like Herbert and Derwin James, it’s undoubtedly something on the mind going into the encounter.
It's a chance to rewrite the narrative about the team, too. The Chargers are 7–3, yet have lost winnable trap games like this to the 2-8 New York Giants and 3-7 Washington Commanders.
Simply avoiding a fate like that and sending Lawrence and the Jaguars spiraling further could be its own form of revenge.
