Chargers offer injury updates on Justin Herbert, Oronde Gadsden and other key names

Jim Harbaugh said that TE Oronde Gadsden, CB Tarheeb Still, OT Bobby Hart, and QB Justin Herbert will all practice today.



Harbaugh said the following players will have rest days: DT Teair Tart, WR Keenan

Allen, C Bradley Bozeman, S Derwin James, OLB Khalil Mack pic.twitter.com/9zlZDczpk7