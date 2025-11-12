Chargers offer injury updates on Justin Herbert, Oronde Gadsden and other key names
The Los Angeles Chargers have been through an injury nightmare this season.
The Chargers got a scare Sunday night against the Steelers when edge rusher Nick Herbig sacked Justin Herbert using an illegal hip drop tackle and landed directly on his legs.
Herbig was not flagged for the tackle and Herbert did not miss a snap but needed his ankles taped. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh gave an update when asked on Monday regarding Herbert's injury and he simply said, "He's still a beast."
The Chargers had another injury scare when ascending rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II left the game with an apparent knee injury that was later revelead to be a quad bruise.
Jim Harbaugh announced Herbert will practice today during his Wednesday media session. Additionally, tight end Oronde Gadsden II, cornerback Tarheeb Still, offensive tackle Bobby Hart will all practice today.
RELATED: Chargers player throws shade at former head coach
RELATED: Omarion Hampton injury updates: Latest news, rumors on Chargers RB for Week 11
The positive updates come on the heels of rookie running back Omarion Hampton back on the field and working off to the side.
The Chargers travel to Jacksonville this week to take on the Jaguars with their week 12 bye following the matchup. After a season of terrible injury news having multiple players avoid major injury designations as well as seeing several injured players return to practice just before a bye week is positive news.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hit the 'could be dangerous' Week 11 power rankings spot despite latest win
Chargers still disrespected in NFL power rankings despite Steelers blowout and 7-3 record
Justin Herbert injury update from Jim Harbaugh leads to another legendary quote
Chargers' Keenan Allen gets mega-viral salute from LeBron James
Justin Herbert gets surprise national MVP backing after dominant win over Steelers