Chargers free agent signing with Steelers gets comment from franchise legend
The Los Angeles Chargers chose not to re-sign Asante Samuel Jr after a rather unusual exit. The Bolts' former second-round pick from 2021 put together three solid seasons, totaling six interceptions and 35 passes defended in that timeframe.
Samuel played just four games in 2024 due to injury, then was never seen again after Week 4. The Chargers placed him on IR last October and didn't appear in another game for the rest of the year due to a shoulder injury.
Still, Samuel was regarded as one of the top free agents heading into the offseason but remained on the market until now. A spinal-fusion surgery in the spring sidelined him for even longer, which meant that an in-season signing would be imminent.
Samuel would land with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, signing with their practice squad. It comes two days after the Chargers beat the Steelers 25-10 on Sunday night.
One Chargers legend gave his thoughts on the signing.
Asante Samuel Jr to the Steelers gets reaction from Shawne Merriman
Shawne Merriman, the Chargers' first-round pick from 2005, made it known he was happy to see Samuel finally land with a team. It certainly has been a long road to recovery for the former Charger, as he now heads to a secondary that needs immense help.
The Chargers elected to sign Donte Jackson to a two year, $13 million deal over the offseason to be their CB1. They also banked on second year cornerback Cam Hart to start on the opposite side of the field, while having Derwin James and Tarheeb Still at nickel.
The veteran Jackson has been a nice pickup for the Bolts thus far, as he's racked up two interceptions and seven passes defended while allowing a career-best 43.3 completion percentage when targeted.
It seems that the Chargers and Samuel parting ways worked out in the end for both sides.
