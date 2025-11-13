Charger Report

Wicked Chargers hit managed to make everyone feel sorry for Aaron Rodgers

Chris Roling

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have moved on from the big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, turning attention to a brutal end-of-season stretch and the NFL playoff standings outlook. 

But the NFL world (and the Steelers, really) continues to pick up the pieces. 

One of those pieces centers on Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is one of the more polarizing players in sports outright for a variety of different reasons. 

The Chargers defense, though, did Rodgers so dirty on primetime during the 25-10 win that most probably feel for the Steelers quarterback. 

That’s especially the case when looking at what is by far the most viral picture from the game, if not the entire season outright to this point: 

In a simply odd twist of fate, too, that’s former Steelers draft pick Bud Dupree putting the hit on Rodgers. 

Call it a perfect example of just how violent the sport can be on a moment-to-moment basis, too, considering viewers could’ve blinked and missed this entire thing in real time: 

A rejuvenated Chargers defense held Rodgers to a 16-of-31 line with 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. 

Those Chargers will need the Jesse Minter-coordinated defense to keep up that type of play in the coming weeks with the playoffs at stake. The task gets much tougher starting in Week 14, when they go on a gauntlet of Philadelphia, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston and Denver to close the season. 

Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

