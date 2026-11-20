The Los Angeles Chargers have finally won a game. The Chargers walked into Baltimore on Monday Night Football and took down their former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and his Ravens squad to earn their first victory of the 2026 season.

The Chargers have been searching for an identity on offense all season. One of the biggest factors in the struggle to find an identity has been a consistent wave of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been in and out of the lineup all season as well as the rest of the wide receiver room.

One of the biggest problems has come from the inconsistency in both play and availability along the offensive line. Dating back to training camp, the Chargers are now on their sixth option at left guard and have had four different tackles take snaps at left tackle and three at right tackle this season.

Entering training camp, the Chargers were expected to have veterans Kayode Awosika and Trevor Penning competing for the starting left guard spot alongside rookie Jake Slaughter as he attempted to make the conversion to NFL guard from college center. Veteran Trey Pipkins entered the conversation later in camp as did second-year lineman Branson Taylor.

Four out of the five of these players mentioned have taken snaps at left guard this season, Slaughter did so in an emergency when the Chargers were down to their last reserve lineman and had to plug in backup center Jacob Spomer in week four against the Seattle Seahawks. Taylor had taken a few snaps at right guard before getting injured again and sent back to injured reserve.

Penning, Taylor and Pipkins have all spent time on IR and Awosika missed weeks three through nine and finally is off the injury report for Week 11. Following Trevor Penning's injury in week four against the Seahawks, sixth-round rookie Logan Taylor entered the lineup and has been the starting left guard ever since.

Taylor was a versatile offensive lineman in college with starts at every position but center during his time at Boston College. His versatility and leadership led many to be surprised he was available in the sixth round of the 2026 draft where the Chargers selected him with pick number 202.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College offensive lineman Logan Taylor (OL49) interacts with the Los Angeles Chargers assistant offensive line coach Nick Hardwick during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past week against the Ravens, Taylor posted his highest-graded game to date since entering the starting lineup while giving up zero pressures. With original starting left guard Kayode Awosika now fully healthy and off the injury report, there were questions if he would get a chance to re-enter the starting lineup.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked if Logan Taylor has earned the right to continue at left guard despite Awosika being healthy and Harbaugh's response was simple, "I see it that way." It appears the consistent revolving door and uncertainty at left guard has finally been solved. At this point of the season, if Logan Taylor can build on his performance and continue to grow and establish himself as an NFL offensive lineman, it could potentially solve a major concern heading into the offseason for Los Angeles.