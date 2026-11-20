The Los Angeles Chargers still remain one of the league's worst teams this season. As one of the worst teams, some of the only things fans can look for are storylines that are beneficial for seasons beyond the one currently being played. Whether it is securing a better draft pick from losing or seeing young players get opportunities to break out, this team needs to begin looking toward the future beyond this lost season.

With the Chargers winning their first game of the season, it seems that the team is not interested in "tanking" to earn better draft capital. However, they are seemingly interested in playing young players in favor of veterans in hopes of having them become a real option for the team next year.

Sixth-Round Rookie Logan Taylor Earns Starting Job

Joe Hortiz's 2026 NFL Draft was one that started with many ups and downs, and halfway through the year, that sentiment has continued. One of those "ups" has been sixth-round rookie offensive lineman Logan Taylor.

Taylor, drafted much later than projected, was seen as a prospect who would be at his best if moved to the inside of the offensive line. After nearly a full preseason at offensive tackle, the team quickly realized that he is best suited as a guard. He earned a spot on the final 53 as a depth option who would only see the field in emergency situations.

In classic Chargers fashion, that emergency situation would occur early, with Taylor initially playing some offensive tackle, which did not bode well for him. He then moved inside to guard and instantly saw an improvement. With more time on task at the position, he quickly took his emergency-based playing time at guard and flipped into a real conversation for the coaching staff to keep him at the spot once the rest of the line was healthy again.

In Taylor's 354 offensive snaps (343 at guard), he earned a 57.3 overall PFF grade in the 2026 season, 54th among 77 qualified offensive guards.

His PFF pass-blocking grade of 64.6 ranked 29th, with his run-blocking grade of 52.4 ranked 64th.

The sixth-round rookie has only allowed 7 total pressures, including two sacks (one of which was attributed to him during his minimal time at offensive tackle). He also does not have a penalty called on him thus far.

With this strong play, Jim Harbaugh has made it official, discussing in Tuesday's press conference that Taylor has earned the left guard starting job. Mike McDaniel chimes in at Wednesday's press conference, adding, "[Taylor is] doing cool things in pass protection. He's a player that if he keeps going about his process consistently, he'll continue to grow and grow."

OC Mike McDaniel on Logan Taylor at LG: "Doing cool things in pass protection. He's a player that if he keeps going about his process consistently, he'll continue to grow and grow."



Sounds like Cole Strange at RG + Kayode Awosika as a swing from McDaniel's comments today. — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) November 19, 2026

With Taylor now starting for the foreseeable future, can he turn this year of playing time as a cheap, young, developing player into a day-one starter for the Chargers and their offensive line in 2027?