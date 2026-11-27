The Justin Herbert injury situation for the Los Angeles Chargers isn’t getting any better.

We’ve already asked if the Chargers should just sit Herbert for the rest of the season. The Mike McDaniel-led offense is a mess. The offensive line and overall offense constructed by general manager Joe Hortiz is subpar. And Jim Harbaugh looks straight-up lost at the controls now.

It begs questioning whether anyone not named Herbert will even be back with the Chargers next season.

So, sitting Herbert seems like it would be on the table. But given some new roster moves for the Chargers over the holiday, the injury might be taking their decision out of their hands anyway.

Justin Herbert injury update after Chargers roster moves

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucked into a handful of roster moves over the holiday, the Chargers announced that they have signed quarterback Jake Browning to the active roster.

That would seem to say it all about Herbert’s status for his team’s Week 12 game against the New England Patriots.

After all, primary backup Trey Lance is already on injured reserve. That puts DJ Uiagalelei in line to start against the Patriots, but the team didn’t have a backup to him ready if Herbert can’t even be active as an emergency backup.

So, against the Patriots, Herbert will likely sit. Uiagalelei, who has completed two of his seven attempts as a pro, should get the nod as a starter. Browning, suddenly off the practice squad and on the 53, hasn’t completed a pass since 2025.

McDaniel, the offensive coordinator, had this to say about Uiagalelei’s week of practice so far, according to Fredo Cervantes of The Sporting Tribune: “He’s done a great job in the day and a half of work we’ve had.”

Looking beyond Week 12, we’ll see if the Chargers even push Herbert to get all the way back for Week 13, either. That’s a road game at 1 p.m. ET timeslot against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The bigger point is the status of the team around Herbert. He took six sacks in the loss against the New York Jets last week before entering concussion protocol after the game. He’s at 39, which was tops in the NFL. It’s a failure around him again, and nobody would blame anyone if the Chargers let Uiagalelei and Browning finish out this season.

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