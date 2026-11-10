Chargers Players Rising, Falling After Week 9 Loss, Impact on NFL Trade Deadline

With the NFL trade deadline a few short days away, the Los Angeles Chargers should be the obvious fire-sale franchise of the 2026 season, considering they are the worst team in the NFL, still being winless going into midseason.

The Chargers have continued with the storyline that they do not want to trade away players and want to see if they can turn things around; however, it has to get to a point where reality sets in, and the delusion of winning football games with this coaching staff and roster goes away.

All of this to say, who are some risers and fallers after Week 9, and who could be traded after these players either proved to be a keeper for the roster or an expendable asset?

Riser #1 - Branson Taylor/Alex Harkey

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The Chargers finally did it. They benched Cole Strange, the guard they overpaid for in the open free-agent market. This comes after Strange continued to get obliterated all game long, especially by the hands of the veteran defensive tackle, Sheldon Rankins.

Branson Taylor, finally coming back from injury and after a positive training camp, got the first nod. He looked good in his small stint. Then Alex Harkey subbed in for Taylor, likely starting the guard 'platooning' all over again.

While platooning is still a terrible strategy, both Harkey and Taylor played well, much better than the player they collectively replaced.

Faller #1 - Genesis Smith

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Genesis Smith is a fourth-round rookie who has flashed early in the season, even having a multi-interception game against Josh Allen and the Bills. Since then, he has been terrible in coverage, which was supposed to be his strength coming into the NFL.

Massive coverage busts, poor angles, bad tackling -- it has all plagued Smith. It seemed to manifest the most in this loss against the Texans, with CJ Stroud throwing for 384 yards. It should be noted that Donte Jackson and Rodney Shelley were also awful, surely not helping Smith's case.

Riser #2 - Marlowe Wax

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Marlowe Wax has always flashed when given the opportunity to play. More of the same occurred during Week 9 against the Texans, batting a ball in the air which allowed for Daiyan Henley to collect an interception.

Wax also had eight tackles, giving all the reason for the Bolts to play the young LB more and more, especially considering how poor the linebacker room has been.

Faller #2 - Cole Strange

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Finally, everyone's favorite offensive lineman on the Chargers, Cole Strange. After a horrid first half, Strange was finally benched in favor of the aforementioned Taylor and Harkey. The offense still did not play well, but it was at least a band-aid on the bleeding wound that is this Mike McDaniel offensive unit.

Trade Candidates After Chargers Loss to Houston Texans

With these risers and fallers, a few names emerge as possible trade-away candidates heading into Tuesday's deadline.

Daiyan Henley: Once a rising star, but has yet to see those 2024 heights. With Wax playing well, it would be smart for the Bolts to take what they can get from their poorly-performing LB who has really only offered vocal leadership this season.

Dalvin Tomlinson: While there was no mention on Tomlinson or those on the DL in this article, he deserved an honorable mention for his play against the run today. Tomlinson is 32 and deserves to contend. After his strong performance, sell high.

Donte Jackson: Another veteran DB who has underperformed this season. He has a strong resume as a DB and could be moved for a late Day 3 selection. The only issue is that the team is dealing with a plethora of injuries at the position and would need to find names off the street to fill their roster.

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