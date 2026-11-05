3 NFL Trade Deadline Deals the Chargers Should Explore Right Now

Now that the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7 and still the only winless team in the league, it is important to look into the upcoming NFL trade deadline and see what the options are for the team and its future.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET, so making these decisions as soon as possible will be crucial for general manager Joe Hortiz. What are some plausible moves he should explore?

Trading Away: Khalil Mack

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The number one name in Chargers media in regard to trades is the veteran EDGE defender, Khalil Mack. The argument for trading him away is simple: He is an aging veteran who is playing well and deserves to be competing at this stage of his career.

The Chargers are 0-7 and about to be mathematically eliminated from the NFL postseason. Allowing Mack to compete is only fair. The only bump in the road is that the Chargers will be relying on rookie first-round pick Akheem Mesidor to be their full-time starter. He has played well enough to earn the spot.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has also come out and said that he wants Mack on the team. So the question is: does Harbaugh's desire for Mack to stay outweigh the value of trading the veteran defender?

#Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on whether Khalil Mack will be given a chance to go to a contender if he wants to:



“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team.” pic.twitter.com/k728dLXoNv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2026

Estimated Trade Value: 2027 Fourth-Round Selection

Trading For: JuJu Brents

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JuJu Brents is a former second-round selection of the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, being known for his man-cover skills and impeccable size and speed. Standing at 6'3, Brents had some ups and downs with the Colts, eventually moving on to the Dolphins, where he has been solid for a team that is also at the bottom of most NFL power rankings.

The Chargers could in the market for a cornerback with Derwin James Jr. being placed on injured reserve and their cornerback room needing depth outside of Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still and Donte Jackson (who could be a trade candidate in his own right). It should be noted that in the one start from practice squad CB, Isas Waxter, he looked like he could play at the NFL level.

If the Bolts bring in Brents, it would allow for a deeper room with much more upside going into 2027. That is all the team should be looking for if they were to go out and trade for someone.

Juju Brents rep vs. Ja'Marr Chase inside the 5.



Miami's fourth year corner is truly blossoming into a good starter, with plenty more upside left to unlock. 🔓#PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/W8jqQ4Se9k — The List - Dolphins Podcast 🐬🎃 (@TheListFinsPod) October 14, 2026

Estimated Trade Value Given Up: 2027 Fifth-Round Selection

Trading Away: Dalvin Tomlinson

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dalvin Tomlinson is another veteran on this Chargers defense who deserves to play for a team that is in actual contention. While Tomlinson has been hurt, he showed flashes early in the year, showing that he still has what it takes to compete.

If Tomlinson is healthy and a contending team needs just a bit more run-stuffing ability, he could be the perfect buy-low candidate for any team in that situation. The Chargers should get what they can out of a guy who was supposed to be a one-year rental, anyway.

Estimated Trade Value: 2027 Seventh-Round Selection

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