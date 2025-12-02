Film review shows Raiders dished blatant dirty hits as Chargers dominated
In this story:
The Los Angeles Chargers beat down their AFC West division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Chargers sent Las Vegas home with a 31-14 loss and a playoff elimination before the start of December.
The game was close in the first half. The Chargers marched down the field on their opening offensive possession. Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a broken left hand on the second-to-last play of the opening drive before throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
Justin Herbert is tough and he returned to the game after getting x-rays, his hand cast, taped and covered with a glove. He ultimately only missed eight plays. The Chargers offense was not as successful for the remainder of the first half.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman adjusted to Herbert's sudden limitations and a balanced attack broke down the Raiders in the second half. The gameplan and constant variation of pass protections and personnel groupings started to frustrate Raiders defenders.
Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby participated in a few dirty plays with the Chargers. Crosby leveled Chargers left guard Zion Johnson with a violent hit through his back and blindside on a Kimani Vidal run to the left.
Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts appeared to attempt to hit Justin Herberts broken hand on multiple occasions. Roberts also hit Justin Herbert late on a rollout to the left.
Justin Herbert appeared to goad Maxx Crosby after several of the hits on himself and teammates were not flagged. Crosby reacted by shoving Herbert to the ground.
Herbert may have over-dramatized the shove from Crosby to draw the penalty flag. The shove to Herbert drew the 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and the Chargers ultimately scored again to put the game on ice. Herbert was successful in finally drawing more attention to the way the Raiders defenders were playing.
The Chargers are no strangers to having a quarterback who is willing to engage with defenders on the field.
The Raiders handed out several cheap shots in their losing effort and were officially eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. There is no love lost between the two AFC West rivals.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' new offensive line earns solid grades against Raiders
Chargers' win over Raiders comes with some key takeaways, unsung heroes
Justin Herbert addresses broken hand as Chargers get boost in AFC Playoffs race
Madison Beer celebrates mother's birthday during Chargers' sweep of rival Raiders
Will Justin Herbert miss time with broken hand and surgery scheduled?
RELATED: Disturbing video appears to show Raiders targeting injured hand of Chargers QB Justin Herbert
RELATED: Chargers’ Derwin James, Khalil Mack have words on Maxx Crosby over Justin Herbert hit
Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.