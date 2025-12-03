Potential Chargers free-agent target promoted by Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided that Asante Samuel Jr. is better than Darius Slay. Will the Los Angeles Chargers ultimately make the decision to bring back their former starting cornerback in free agency?

Samuel, the Chargers' second-round draft choice in 2021, was promoted on Tuesday from the Steelers' practice squad to the active roster. To make room, they cut former Pro Bowl cornerback Slay. Though he wasn't re-signed by the Bolts last offseason, many analysts believe the Chargers will target Samuel in free agency next spring.

The Steelers are signing CB Asante Samuel Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, per source.



To make room, the team is waiving CB Darius Slay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2025

Samuel, 26, started 47 games for the Chargers in four seasons, but injured his shoulder in October 2024 and was placed on Injured Reserve. He never played another game for Los Angeles. He was out of football until November when the Steelers signed him to their practice squad. He apparently showed enough during practice to warrant a shot in a Steelers' regular-season game.

Samuel had more than a few bright spots during his career with the Chargers, intercepting six passes in 51 overall games.

After focusing on the offense in 2025 in both free agency and the NFL Draft, the Chargers are expected to attempt to fortify the defense after this season.

The 8-4 Chargers host the slumping Philadelphia Eagles next Monday night, possibly without the services of MVP-level quarterback Justin Herbert.

Asante Samuel Jr. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

