Chargers hopeful on Justin Herbert, but confirm Trey Lance key practice reps

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will attempt to play through the hand injury that required surgery on Monday.

But Herbert playing post-surgery comes with some compromises that include backup Trey Lance.

In fact, those compromises started in real time during Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. As explained by ESPN’s Kris Rhim, the Chargers had been prepared to pull Herbert from the game in goal-line situations:

"Herbert said the hardest part of continuing to play was holding on to the football. Because of that, the Chargers didn't take any snaps from under center for the rest of the game. Herbert said backup quarterback Trey Lance was prepared to take snaps under center in any goal-line scenarios."

Chargers fans can expect more of the same as soon as next Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chargers confirm Trey Lance first-team reps

It remains an unknown just how much Herbert will practice this week after Monday’s surgery.

Knowing how the Chargers star has approached injuries in the past, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him out there throughout the week, albeit with a red non-contact jersey.

Either way, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday that Lance will see first-team reps with the offense in practice, at least in those mentioned goal-line scenarios.

Justin Herbert underwent successful surgery today in Los Angeles to stabilize a fracture in his left hand.



Herbert’s return to play is considered day-to-day, and his status for next Monday’s game against Philadelphia will be determined later in the week. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 2, 2025

"Justin is a quarterback who takes all the reps, he's a machine like that," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "We'll make sure Trey is getting more of those goal line reps, under center. I need to do a better job of that."

This will be a fluid situation by the week starting next Monday night. But for Chargers fans who for years had to majorly stress every time a backup entered the fray, it’s surely nice to have a capable backup like Lance who has more than earned the trust of the team.

