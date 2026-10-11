Jerry Jeudy Trade Rumors Heating Up: Chargers Should Target Browns Receiver

The Los Angeles Chargers should be looking at every possible way to improve their offense, and Jerry Jeudy is a name worth considering. The Cleveland Browns receiver has become a subject of trade speculation, creating a potential opportunity to add another weapon for Justin Herbert.

NFL insider Adam Shefter revealed that Juedy could possibly be up for grabs at the trade deadline.

Sometimes, finding a player who needs a fresh start can be just as valuable as bringing in an established star. Jeudy has already shown that he can be productive in the NFL. The question is whether he can return to that level of play and become a more consistent part of an offense.

For a Chargers team looking for ways to get more out of its passing game, that is something worth investigating.

The Chargers Need to Get More Out of Their Offense

Tre' Harris | Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest advantages of having a quarterback like Herbert is the ability to attack defenses in different ways. He can make difficult throws, push the ball downfield and give his receivers opportunities to make plays. But even a talented quarterback can benefit from having more options available when a defense takes away his first read.

That is where Jeudy could become an interesting addition.

The receiver recorded 1,229 receiving yards during the 2024 season with Cleveland, proving that he is capable of producing big numbers. His production fell to 602 yards in 2025, and he has gotten off to a quiet start this season. The coaching staff would have to determine how Jeudy fits into the existing offense. Also, how many opportunities he could realistically receive and whether he would improve the team’s current group of receivers.

That is why the asking price should be a major factor. If Cleveland demands a significant draft pick, Los Angeles should carefully consider whether the potential reward justifies the investment. If the Browns are willing to negotiate a more affordable deal, the conversation becomes much more interesting. We all should have some what of an idea what he is worth, which in my opinion it’s totally worth it.

His recent production shows that there are legitimate concerns, and the Chargers would need to be comfortable accepting that risk. Still, the potential upside deserves attention. Jeudy is not an unproven prospect who has never demonstrated what he can do at the professional level.

Ladd McConkey seems to be the only bright spot to this core, based on the last four games. Bringing in another playmaker could elevate the others purley based on competition. The bottom line is simply that the Chargers need help, and this could potentially be a perfect fit.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: Browns veteran WR Jerry Jeudy “could be had” at the trade deadline, according to @AdamSchefter



With multiple young wide receivers emerging in Cleveland, Jeudy could be out. pic.twitter.com/tP6gQThrjn — JPA (@jasrifootball) October 4, 2026