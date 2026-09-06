Chargers Fantasy Football Favorites and Last-Minute Considerations

The NFL season is finally here. Fantasy drafts are wrapping up and last-minute fantasy trades and last-minute free agent additions are being considered. With a new offense coordinated by Mike McDaniel, there is significant hype and elevated expectations for many of the Chargers weapons.

Most fantasy drafts have wrapped up but there are several Chargers players with question marks in terms of fantasy football value heading into the season. Let's dive in and discuss some of the Chargers fantasy favorites.

Omarion Hampton

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton is the Chargers player getting the most fantasy hype and carrying elevated expectations. A new offensive coordinator has a significant role in those expectations.

Hampton is currently listed as running back seven by Fantasy Pros using average draft position and tenth overall. This ranking is consistent with Hampton going in the first round in most fantasy drafts, something that has been brewing and expected since McDaniel's arrival in Los Angeles. McDaniel has routinely deployed top-10 fantasy running backs in the past and the expectation is for Hampton to continue that trend.

Justin Herbert

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Justin Herbert is currently carrying an average draft position as quarterback nine. The ranking is reflective of the uncertainty of the Chargers offense and expectation that the run game may eat into Herbert's production.

If the few preseason snaps are any indication of Herbert's role and expected production, his 65-yard bomb to wide receiver Quentin Johnston should be a positive sign that he will outplay that fantasy ADP.

Ladd McConkey

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has the chance to be a fantasy wide receiver No. 1 but he is currently carrying an ADP of wide receiver 19. Much of the questions around McConkey stem from a lack of production in 2025 and the unknown factor in a new offense.

Mike McDaniel has crafted an offense to be focused on timing, anticipation and getting the receivers more yards-after-catch opportunities. The new offense is tailor-made for McConkey's skill set and he could easily outplay the wide receiver 19 ADP.

Quentin Johnston

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston is one of the harder fantasy projections. He is currently wide receiver 40 based on ADP but he will absolutely have stretches where he outplays that rank. Johnston is another player who should benefit greatly from Mike McDaniel's YAC-generating offense based on his skillset.

Johnston should get more opportunities in this new Chargers offense and may be finally used to his natural strengths. The question on Johnston, for fantasy purposes, is how often will he have big production games and will his performances on a week-to-week basis find consistency?

Do not sleep on these Chargers

Charlie Kolar

Tight end Charlie Kolar is the Chargers top tight end and will be on the field in multiple formations. We have already seen throughout the preseason that he is a potential high volume check down target. His prowess as a blocking tight end in Baltimore has skewed opinions of his pass-catching upside.

Kolar is still available in most fantasy leagues and is ranked behind Oronde Gadsden II and David Njoku amongst the Chargers tight end room. Kolar will likely have a volume floor every week with redzone pass catching upside. If you missed out on getting a backup tight end, check your available tight ends and see if you can stash Kolar.

Tre' Harris

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) runs after the catch against the Houston Texans during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Tre' Harris excels in one area above the other wide receivers in the room, physicality. Harris has proven his abilities as a blocker and his strong hands have become weapons in contested catch situations and tight windows.

Mike McDaniel has always featured these types of wide receivers and there is an expected production floor. There has been buzz surrounding Harris this offseason and he may be worth stashing. His current ADP is wide receiver 73.