The Los Angeles Chargers’ first win of the season wasn’t drama free for Jim Harbaugh’s club as they moved to 1-8 and surrendered the top pick in the NFL draft order.

There are levels to drama, of course. The weird NFL trade deadline mishap with Daiyan Henley is one example. That plays a role in this weird afterglow of the Chargers’ first win.

Harbaugh, of course, was his usual self regardless after the win.

"Just cherish this team. A lot of fight in this team," Harbaugh said after the win, according to Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "Been seeing it. To come across the country, guys just battled, fought and made the plays, really in all three phases. Thrilled."

We’d be remiss not to mention, though, a few awkward things around Harbaugh before and after the game.

Sean Payton responds to Jim Harbaugh

First, a note from Denver Broncos land.

Harbaugh was very critical of the Broncos this week after the failed deadline deal. He (and other teams, based on the speculation) have asked the NFL to close the “loophole” that prevents the backing out of deals and/or renegotiating deals even though the trade deadline has passed.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton had something to say about the matter on Monday.

“There’s no loophole,” Payton said, according to PFT’s Mike Florio. “It just is part of the trade process every step of the way.”

Maybe not a loophole by definition and it might be how trades have always worked, but that doesn’t mean the NFL will agree.

We’ll see if something changes after this problem popped up multiple times, as teams appearing to use alleged problems with physicals to negotiate better trade terms after an initial agreement and after a deadline seems like a big issue.

Just don’t expect to hear Harbaugh talking about this anymore, for the time being.

Jim Harbaugh’s weird exchange with Jesse Minter

Here’s an odd one from after the game: We got a weird Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter exchange.

Onlookers wondering about the exchange after Monday’s game posted it all over social media:

Anyone else find this Harbaugh/Minter interaction weird?



I'm assuming they talked pregame/that's just a classic Harbaugh postgame interaction.



I wasn't aware of any beef between these two. pic.twitter.com/3IMRJdU5jS — Isaac Meyers (@meyersmedia_) November 17, 2026

Probably nothing. Harbaugh and Minter likely had all their fun exchanges before kickoff and kept it business after the game.

Still, not hard to see why fans are asking about it. Minter followed Harbaugh to Los Angeles and became a premier NFL coordinator before taking the head coaching gig in Baltimore. One would expect a little more here, perhaps.

Hardly a big deal in the grand scheme of things, considering the slog both teams are attempting to climb free of right now.

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