Artificial Intelligence may some day take over the world. But it's going to miss some NFL predictions along the way.

Just as USA Today is beginning to beat its chest about its Copilot AI chatbot going 11-3 in picking NFL games in consecutive weeks, here comes Week 13. But, now that we think about it, can a computer program be humbled?

MORE: Ridiculous Raiders are just what the doctor ordered for Chargers coming off ugly loss

The good news: Copilot has been hot recently, and is an impressive 120-60-1 for the season.

The bad news: It went 0-3 on Thanksgiving, incorrectly predicting the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens would all win their gams.

Which begs a question for Bolts fans, do we put any stock into Copilot predict the Los Angeles Chargers will easily handle the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at SoFi Stadium?

MORE: Video of Omarion Hampton back on field has Chargers fans wondering about RB workload

Regardless of whether you think the AI program is "due" or simply "done," it's picking a final score of Chargers 24, Raiders 13.

Says AI in its analysis: "The Las Vegas have one of the worst offensive lines and no consistent QB play this season. Along with an optimistic view of Justin Herbert, it is back the Chargers."

Agrees USA Today: "Copilot's analysis may be harsh, but it's hard to argue against it. The Raiders have been dreadful offensively and just fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Perhaps interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson will get more out of Brock Bowers , but even that may not be enough to change things here."

MORE: The glorious day when Los Angeles Chargers stole Thanksgiving from the Dallas Cowboys

Neither the computer nor the humans mentioned the return of Chargers' running back Omarion Hampton, which may be the most important storyline of the game.

Chargers-Raiders | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers WR hit with ill-timed injury designation, Thanksgiving status in question

The glorious day when Los Angeles Chargers stole Thanksgiving from the Dallas Cowboys

It might be time to consider picking up Oronde Gadsden in fantasy football

Chargers’ ‘demoralized’ group has one more chance to salvage things