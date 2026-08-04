Chargers Offense Cooking, Rashawn Slater Injury Scare and More From Padded Practice

The Los Angeles Chargers are into their second week of training camp for the 2026 season and Tuesday, August fourth marked the first padded practice of fall camp. The Chargers drafted eight rookies in the 2026 NFL draft and several of them have been shining through the first few days of camp, others need to prove themselves with the pads on.

The first padded practice marks the beginning of the true battle for the starting left guard job as well with the Chargers throwing a curveball into that battle with the inclusion of five different linemen potentially in that mix. Practicing with the pads will quickly start separating the contenders from the pretenders for that job. Head coach Jim Harbaugh plans to let that battle play out for several weeks.

Let's dive in to the biggest updates and notes from the Chargers first padded practice of 2026.

Offense cooks the defense

The Chargers offense brought the fight to the defense in their first padded practice. There was a practice period where quarterback Justin Herbert carved up the defense and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale was not thrilled about it.

DBs coach Steve Clinckscale was marching up and down one sideline for the last few minutes, yelling at the defensive backs after a period where Justin Herbert completed his first eight passes.



“They caught more passes that period than they caught all camp,” he yelled loud… — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 4, 2026

The offense also threw a new wrinkle into their redzone attack. They completed a touchdown pass from a five-wide empty set. The Chargers have struggled in the redzone in recent years and Mike McDaniel appears to be trying out multiple solutions.

Wait, empty in the redzone...is that legal? pic.twitter.com/i7lOiFZWwT — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) August 4, 2026

How the rookies fared in their first padded practice

Fourth-round pick, rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson, has turned a lot of heads from OTAs to now training camp. He will face questions about his size holding up against NFL competition. Mike McDaniel seems to be setting him for success and to be able to use his speed as a weapon to create space from defenders.

One of the biggest questions for Brenen Thompson will always be how he handles the physicality of the NFL with his size. But, if DBs are terrified of his speed, he can use that create the space he needs to operate. He did this very well as Miss State. pic.twitter.com/KxpKKJmFZb — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) August 4, 2026

It was a relatively quiet day for the rest of the rookie class but undrafted free agent Avery Smith earned praise from defensive leader Derwin James.

Chargers S Derwin James Jr. on UDFA CB Avery Smith: "Confidence, swagger, he's throwing on the seat belt after he makes a play."



"He don't shy away from any competition. Very smart, confident player." — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 4, 2026

Battle for left guard

The Chargers have been consistently inconsistent with the rotation at left guard with the first-team unit. For the first padded practice of the year, veteran Trey Pipkins took the first reps with the first team at left guard.

Pipkins got the snaps today with the first team offense despite before practice, Jim Harbaugh mentioning that Kayode Awosika, who has been getting the most run with the first team dating back to OTAs, was in the lead for the job.

Jim Harbaugh said Kayode Awosika is in the lead for the starting spot at left guard.



“He’s probably been the most consistent.”



Said Jake Slaughter is “way ahead of schedule” and is in the mix to start at left guard.



Mentioned Trey Pipkins, Trevor Penning, and Branson Taylor… pic.twitter.com/iEtpJgPi3A — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 4, 2026

Slater injury scare

Left tackle Rashawn Slater is returning from a very significant knee injury after rupturing his patellar tendon in training camp last offseason. There will be some bumps and bruises as he returns to football on his rehabbed and repaired knee. Slater left practice and went to the medical tent during Tuesday's practice but returned to watch from the sideline.

Rashawn Slater just went to the medical tent with a trainer after first period of 11-on-11. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 4, 2026

Slater!!! Full participant in post training camp workout!! pic.twitter.com/YtNZP0VkKY — Lsbolts15 (@lsbolts15) August 4, 2026

Chargers honor franchise legend Billy Ray Smith

for Billy Ray 💙 pic.twitter.com/uUEBp84B6B — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 4, 2026

The Chargers family lost a loyal legend last week when former linebacker and broadcaster Billy Ray Smith passed away at the age of 64. Smith was drafted by the Chargers in the first round of the 1983 NFL draft after being a two-time All-American at the University of Arkansas.

Smith played for the Chargers for the entirety of his ten year career with the Chargers and started a broadcasting career shortly after his retirement. He was also a member of the Chargers 50th anniversary team.

The Chargers added a decal to their helmets in their return to San Diego, where Smith played his entire career, for their first day of padded practice held at the University of San Diego's practice facility.

Chargers honoring Bill Ray Smith with a moment of silence before practice. pic.twitter.com/iNNFZbIbVq — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) August 4, 2026