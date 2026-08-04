Chargers Offense Cooking, Rashawn Slater Injury Scare and More From Padded Practice
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The Los Angeles Chargers are into their second week of training camp for the 2026 season and Tuesday, August fourth marked the first padded practice of fall camp. The Chargers drafted eight rookies in the 2026 NFL draft and several of them have been shining through the first few days of camp, others need to prove themselves with the pads on.
The first padded practice marks the beginning of the true battle for the starting left guard job as well with the Chargers throwing a curveball into that battle with the inclusion of five different linemen potentially in that mix. Practicing with the pads will quickly start separating the contenders from the pretenders for that job. Head coach Jim Harbaugh plans to let that battle play out for several weeks.
Let's dive in to the biggest updates and notes from the Chargers first padded practice of 2026.
Offense cooks the defense
The Chargers offense brought the fight to the defense in their first padded practice. There was a practice period where quarterback Justin Herbert carved up the defense and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale was not thrilled about it.
The offense also threw a new wrinkle into their redzone attack. They completed a touchdown pass from a five-wide empty set. The Chargers have struggled in the redzone in recent years and Mike McDaniel appears to be trying out multiple solutions.
How the rookies fared in their first padded practice
Fourth-round pick, rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson, has turned a lot of heads from OTAs to now training camp. He will face questions about his size holding up against NFL competition. Mike McDaniel seems to be setting him for success and to be able to use his speed as a weapon to create space from defenders.
It was a relatively quiet day for the rest of the rookie class but undrafted free agent Avery Smith earned praise from defensive leader Derwin James.
Battle for left guard
The Chargers have been consistently inconsistent with the rotation at left guard with the first-team unit. For the first padded practice of the year, veteran Trey Pipkins took the first reps with the first team at left guard.
Pipkins got the snaps today with the first team offense despite before practice, Jim Harbaugh mentioning that Kayode Awosika, who has been getting the most run with the first team dating back to OTAs, was in the lead for the job.
Slater injury scare
Left tackle Rashawn Slater is returning from a very significant knee injury after rupturing his patellar tendon in training camp last offseason. There will be some bumps and bruises as he returns to football on his rehabbed and repaired knee. Slater left practice and went to the medical tent during Tuesday's practice but returned to watch from the sideline.
Chargers honor franchise legend Billy Ray Smith
The Chargers family lost a loyal legend last week when former linebacker and broadcaster Billy Ray Smith passed away at the age of 64. Smith was drafted by the Chargers in the first round of the 1983 NFL draft after being a two-time All-American at the University of Arkansas.
Smith played for the Chargers for the entirety of his ten year career with the Chargers and started a broadcasting career shortly after his retirement. He was also a member of the Chargers 50th anniversary team.
The Chargers added a decal to their helmets in their return to San Diego, where Smith played his entire career, for their first day of padded practice held at the University of San Diego's practice facility.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.