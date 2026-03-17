Chargers Could Still Target More Former Ravens in NFL Free Agency

Not that it’s really any surprise, but the Los Angeles Chargers love grabbing up former members of the Baltimore Ravens.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was a longtime member of the front office with the Ravens before coming over and linking up with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

In the years since, Hortiz, besides generally following how the Ravens tend to do business when running his operations, has targeted many former Ravens while rounding out his rosters.

Some of the names include:

Bradley Bozeman

Hayden Hurst

J.K. Dobbins

Gus Edwards

Del’Shawn Phillips

Charlie Kolar

Keaton Mitchell

The question now, then, becomes simple: Will any other remaining Ravens free agents interest the Chargers?

Chargers could target more Ravens free agents soon

Kyle Van Noy | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The list of Ravens free agents continues to shrink.

One who might interest Hortiz and the Chargers? Edge rusher Kyle Van Noy. He’s been a solid rotating piece in Baltimore for years.

While he’s 34 years old, Van Noy still has something to offer as a rotational presence and for a team still bringing along a younger defense. Same idea while the Chargers try to transition from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary as defensive coordinator, too.

Perhaps also worth a note is offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom. He’s 30 years old but could be a good camp body for a Chargers team that knows all too well just how important critical depth for the offensive line is. Same deal for Daniel Faalele.

There’s always the DeAndre Hopkins idea too, but it remains to be seen how, if at all, Mike McDaniel might really shake up the wideout room for the Chargers.

Granted, the Chargers' quiet overall approach to free agency this offseason (so far, anyway) could mean they fall back almost completely here. It's easy to see them waiting until after the NFL draft to make further moves, barring a surprise cut they like.

But when that time comes, the safe prediction might be to once again suggest the Chargers will be combing through former Ravens for their next addition.

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