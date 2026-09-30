Chargers Week 3 Rookie and Sophomore Power Rankings: Who is Emerging as a Future Star?

Three weeks into the season, the picture surrounding the younger Los Angeles Chargers players is starting to become much clearer. Some have already established themselves as major contributors, while others are still trying to find consistent opportunities.

Here is how the Chargers rookie and sophomore rankings look following the loss against the Bills.

1. Genesis Smith - S

Previous ranking: No. 2

Genesis Smith has officially taken over the top spot after one of the most impressive performances by a young player so far this season.

The rookie came away with two interceptions, and immediately became one of the biggest reasons the defense was able to create opportunities throughout the game. Smith also finished with five tackles and consistently showed the instincts needed to make plays around the football. The two interceptions weren’t simply routine plays that fell into his hands. Smith displayed strong awareness, reacted quickly to the quarterback and showed the ability to make difficult plays downfield.

Rookie safety Genesis Smith gets the INT on Josh Allen! Great read as the boundary-side robber, jumping in front of the dig.



Super excited to see what Smith can become in coverage with his length, range, and ball skills. pic.twitter.com/cOXCGD9Wkn — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) September 27, 2026

2. Tre’ Harris - WR

Previous ranking: No. 4

Tre’ Harris continues to move in the right direction. The sophomore receiver caught six passes for 76 yards, giving him another productive performance as his role within the offense continues to grow.

Harris has become increasingly difficult to overlook because of his ability to create plays without needing an enormous number of targets.

Through three games, he has shown that he can provide a reliable option in the passing game while also giving the offense a chance to generate bigger gains. His production has been steady enough to keep him firmly near the top of these rankings.

3. Omarion Hampton - RB

Previous ranking: No. 3

Omarion Hampton remains in the third position following another game in which he handled a significant workload. The sophomore running back carried the ball 15 times for 56 yards, continuing to serve as one of the most important pieces of the rushing attack.

The numbers weren’t necessarily spectacular, but Hampton’s importance goes beyond a single afternoon. He continues to receive opportunities that many of the younger players on this list simply aren’t getting. The next step is turning more of those touches into explosive plays, especially when the offense struggles to consistently create room for him.

4. Akheem Mesidor - EDGE

Previous ranking: No. 7

The rookie recorded three tackles and a sack, giving him one of his most noticeable performances of the young season. What makes Mesidor’s development particularly interesting is the way his opportunities have continued to grow. He doesn’t need to dominate every snap to make an impact. Getting into the backfield and creating pressure shows the type of disruptive ability he can bring as his role develops.

Akheem Mesidor records his second career sack as he takes down Josh Allen 👏🇨🇦



🔊 Watch NFL Game Pass only on DAZN | #NFLonDAZN | @NFLCanada | @NFLonDAZN pic.twitter.com/S7ImenzRPu — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 27, 2026

5. R.J. Mickens - S

Previous ranking: No. 10

The sophomore from Clemson recorded three tackles and continued to receive meaningful defensive opportunities.

Mickens hasn’t produced the same type of headline moment as Smith, but consistency matters in these rankings. He has continued to find himself involved in the action and has taken advantage of the opportunities coming his way. His steady presence makes him one of the more dependable young defensive players at this point in the season.

6. Jake Slaughter - C

Previous ranking: No. 6

After another challenging assignment, the rookie center continues to handle a significant responsibility despite being very early in his professional career.

There are naturally going to be difficult moments for a young offensive lineman, especially when facing experienced defensive fronts.

Still, Slaughter’s continued presence in the starting lineup gives him valuable experience every week. His development is something to watch closely, and his ability to improve as the season progresses could eventually push him into elite status.

7. Oronde Gadsden II - TE

Previous ranking: No. 1

Oronde Gadsden takes the biggest fall this week after a quiet afternoon. The sophomore tight end was targeted three times but finished without a reception, making it difficult to keep him at the top after such a limited statistical contribution.

That doesn’t erase the production he showed earlier in the season. Gadsden remains an important young player with plenty of ability, but these rankings are meant to reflect what is happening throughout the season.

8. Nick Barrett - DT

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Nick Barrett makes an appearance after having a noticeable impact along the defensive front. The rookie finished with three tackles, a quarterback hit and half of a sack.

For a player still getting accustomed to the professional level, those numbers represent a productive afternoon.

Barrett showed that he can contribute as part of the defensive rotation and find ways to affect the quarterback even without dominating the stat sheet.

9. Rodney Shelley - CB

Previous ranking: No. 8

Rodney Shelley remains part of a developing secondary, but his showing against Buffalo didn’t provide enough to justify keeping him above some of the other young players who made stronger contributions.

Shelley still has plenty of time to improve and establish himself, and one rough performance doesn’t determine his season. The next opportunity will be important for him to show that he can respond and turn his early experience into better results.

10. Kendall Williamson - S

Previous ranking: Not ranked

The sophomore safety recorded a tackle against Buffalo while continuing to gain experience within the defensive rotation.

Williamson didn’t produce a huge statistical performance, but he did enough to warrant consideration for the final spot. With several young defensive backs competing for opportunities, simply remaining involved can be valuable at this stage of the season.