Chargers Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers and Role Changes From Week 3

Now that the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves at 0-3, it may be time to focus on your fantasy team or the future of the Bolts franchise. With that, who are some guys from last week to this week who are winning on the field and finding themselves in a larger role? Who are some guys who are finding themselves checked out and off the field?

Winner #1 - Akheem Mesidor

Akheem Mesidor has quickly shown that the Los Angeles Chargers were right to select him in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, even with age concerns. He has been a productive force since he arrived with the team, recording another sack, this time on NFL All-Star Josh Allen.

Expect Mesidor to continue having production in his EDGE 3 role, with him playing a great deal to relieve veterans Tuli Tulipulotu and Khalil Mack.

Snap Difference From Last Week: 31 -> 35

Loser #1 - Rodney Shelley

Rodney Shelley was one of the undrafted rookie free agents who ended up making the Chargers' final 53-man roster after the preseason. He is a feisty DB who was able to play on special teams, giving the team a reason to see what he can do.

Unfortunately for Shelley, he looks lost in coverage, giving up touchdowns in back-to-back weeks, and has lost all of his confidence when on the field. He is being put in a poor spot, and the Chargers should look to find a veteran on the trade market to replace his defensive role.

Snap Difference From Last Week: 2 -> 11

Winner #2 - Genesis Smith

Genesis Smith is making his case to be in the defensive rookie year conversation after being taken in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Smith had three tackles and two interceptions, making the Buffalo Bills' passing attack not nearly as lethal as it has been thus far in the NFL season. Too bad the Chargers' offense did not allow for the rookie's hard work to pay off.

He joins Mesidor as rookies on this "winners" list, giving the Chargers at least something to look forward to, even if the season has gone quite poorly.

Snap Difference From Last Week: 36 -> 42

Loser #2 - Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston was once a talented first-round selection with potential to help this Chargers' passing attack go to a new level. Since his selection in 2023, he has been largely disappointing, with his drops occurring in big moments.

This happened once again during the Chargers' Week 3 loss, giving even more reason for fans to be unhappy with the entire Johnston experiment. He is expected to continue being the Chargers' #2 wide receiver, even if he has been struggling.

Snap Difference From Last Week: 55 -> 60

Winner #3 - Keaton Mitchell

Keaton Mitchell worried Omarion Hampton fantasy owners before the NFL season started, with many of them expecting the share to be close to a 50/50 split, with some Kimani Vidal mixed in. The NFL season did not start that way, with Hampton being the lead ball carrier. In Week 3, that was still the case, but Mitchell made more of an impact, earning more snaps.

With a touchdown and receiving production, Mitchell is making moves in this Chargers offense. If the rest of the team can get it together, Mitchell could be an exciting weapon for weeks to come.

Snap Difference From Last Week: 17 -> 26

Loser #3 - Oronde Gadsden II

Oronde Gadsden II has had such an odd 2026, considering he was coming off a dominant 2025 rookie season. He began as TE3 on the roster, then was thrust into TE2 with the injuries to Charlie Kolar and David Njoku.

With this, he saw his snaps increase, but he did not record a single catch during the Chargers Week 3 matchup. He also struggled as a blocker, giving reason to why this coaching staff demoted him before the year began. Hopefully, next week Gadsden II finds a rhythm in this offense and becomes the weapon we know he can be.

Snap Difference From Last Week: 30 -> 39

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