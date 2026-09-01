Best-Case Scenario Unfolds for 2026 Practice Squad as Chargers Roster Moves Continue

The Los Angeles Chargers have been busy with roster moves and maneuvers on, around and after cutdown day. Following cutdown day, when the roster had to be trimmed to 53 players, Los Angeles announced 16 members of their 2026 practice squad, or, as the coaching staff will often refer to it, the opportunity squad.

The following players were announced officially by the team on Monday as signed to the practice squad:

Lander Barton, linebacker

Andre Carter, edge rusher

Jahmeer Carter, defensive tackle

Junior Colson, linebacker

Gregory Desrosiers, running back

Gary Jennings, wide receiver

Amar Johnson, running back

Josh Kaltenberger, offensive lineman

Nikko Reed, cornerback

Devonte Ross, wide receiver

Evan Svoboda, tight end

Nadame Tucker, edge rusher

DJ Uiagalelei, quarterback

Laekin Vakalahi, offensive tackle

Isas Waxter, cornerback

Terry Webb, defensive tackle

NFL teams are allowed 16 players on their practice squad. The Chargers will eventually have 17 since players from the International Pathway Program do not count towards the roster total. Offensive tackle Laekin Vakalahi is an IPP player and he will not be counted towards the total.

Best case scenario

The Chargers made several tough roster decisions to trim the roster down to 53 and still had to use some procedural roster manipulation moves to protect their entire 2026 draft class. Some of the tough moves left roster bubble players, who could help the 2026 Chargers on the outside looking in.

Luckily for the Chargers, some of the key roster bubble players survived the waiver wire and chose to sign back to the Chargers practice. Let's go through several of key players and their potential impact on the Chargers going forward.

Junior Colson

Linebacker Junior Colson was one of the toughest players to leave off my predictive 53-man roster. Following two years of unfortunate injury luck, the 2024 third-round pick was finally healthy this offseason. Colson's play throughout the preseason was a solid step forward but not enough to surpass the five linebackers ahead of him on the depth chart.

The Chargers linebacker room moving beyond the 2026 season has several question marks with Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye all playing on the final year of their contracts in 2026. Colson landing back on the practice squad keeps him in the possibilities for the future as he continues to work to regain his form that made him a top linebacker prospect in 2024.

Gregory Desrosiers

Running back Gregory Desrosiers was one the undrafted free agents that caught my attention after turning on the college film from Memphis. Desrosiers is a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel's offense and has very good special teams abilities as well. Following a phenomenal preseason finale, there was a chance that Desrosiers could be poached on the waiver wire.

Returning to the practice squad is a perfect situation for the Chargers as they now have two capable, scheme fit running backs ready to go with Amar Johnson also joining Desrosiers on the practice squad. Desrosiers may offer a bit more on special teams and could see himself called upon to fill roles down the line.

Nikko Reed

Nikko Reed passing through waivers and signing back to the Chargers practice squad is a blessing. The NFL covets defensive backs and the Chargers are running thin in the cornerback room. Reed provides valuable depth for the Chargers defense and with the attrition that the cornerback position usually encounters across an NFL season, Reed will see action at some point.

Roster moves not done yet

Following roster cutdown day, free agents around the NFL looked to continue their football journey around the NFL after waiver claims were processed. Although not officially announced by the team, three additional free agents are reported to have chosen to sign with the Chargers practice squad further bolstering their depth.

The unfortunate reality with three additional practice squad moves pending, the Chargers had only one open slot on their practice squad, indicating two players may lose their spot to make room for the newcomers.

The three players reported to be joing the Chargers are:

Tight end Patrick Herbert (Justin Herbert's brother)

Cornerback Kaiir Elam

Edge rusher Caleb Murphy

Former #Jaguars TE Patrick Herbert, who was waived by Jacksonville yesterday, has opted to sign with the #Chargers’ practice squad.



Herbert fielded offers from multiple teams but heads to LA having done extensive research on the starting QB.



That would be his brother, Justin. pic.twitter.com/M93dcKad3Z — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2026

Source: The #Chargers are signing former #Giants OLB Caleb Murphy to their PS.



Capable special teamer who had a good camp in New York. pic.twitter.com/7L3QWVIXKi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2026

The addition of these three players, when made official, will be a welcome bolster of depth on the practice squad. Patrick Herbert is a solid blocking option at the tight end position, a role that is missing in the depth of the roster. Patrick spent the summer working with his brother as Justin Herbert worked to dial in his new footwork in Mike McDaniel's offense.

The Chargers also have limited cornerback depth behind the starting trio of Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. Kaiir Elam was a very good press-man corner at Florida but unfortunately was a bit over drafted by the Buffalo Bills and has struggled to find his footing in the NFL. The Chargers defensive coaching staff have mastered getting the best out of players and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale should be trusted to get Elam ready to contribute down the road.

Caleb Murphy made the Chargers 53-man roster last season and was a special teams standout. He was waived to make room on the roster but unfortunately, he was claimed on the waiver wire by the New England Patriots. After keeping only four edge rushers on the initial 53-man roster, Murphy's return will help provide a proven special teams player and depth in the edge rusher room alongside Andre Carter and Nadame Tucker.