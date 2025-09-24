Chargers' defense getting proper recognition as Derwin James wins weekly NFL award
Another week, another dominating performance by a Los Angeles Chargers' defensive player. This one - authored by safety Derwin James - is getting its proper recognition.
For his performance in last Sunday's 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos, the Chargers' All-Pro safety has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. James helped the Chargers improve to 3-0 by recording 12 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack in the overtime win.
James became just the sixth NFL player and first defensive back to have 10 solo tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss in a single game since tackles for loss began being tracked in 2008. It is the first such award for him, though twice before he's been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month.
While quarterback Justin Herbert has justly grabbed most of the Chargers' headlines with his unprecedented hot start, it's Jim Harbaugh's defense that has powered the Bolts to their undefeated start.
Linebacker Daiyan Henley has been equally impressive, recording a huge red-zone sack of Patrick Mahomes in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs and then putting on a one-man show with 10 tackles (two for loss), two passes defensed, an interception and an 11-yard sack of Geno Smith that ended a late fourth-quarter possession in the win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
James, Henley and the defense gets to face a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start Sunday in New York when the Chargers face Jaxson Dart and the Giants.
