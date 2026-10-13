Chargers Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers and Role Changes From Week 5

Now that the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-5, the chances of making the playoffs are near zero, with no team ever making the playoffs after such a start. The team will need to look into rebuilding their roster and focusing on their future.

This can start with making role changes week by week by getting younger/players of the future reps now, rather than having them sit. Who are some of those winners and losers that they could use to build upon?

Winner #1 - Logan Taylor

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Logan Taylor was surprisingly slotted in at guard during the Chargers Week 5 matchup, with many believing he would play offensive tackle, as he did last week filling in for Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. At guard, Taylor had a solid game against a strong Denver Broncos defensive unit, giving fans hope that he can continue this ascension and become an NFL-caliber offensive lineman for the Bolts.

Snap Changes Since Last Week: 28 -> 67

Loser #1 - Derius Davis

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Derius Davis is once again on the losers list, this time not for a single major mistake he made during a game, but for a continued lack of opportunity. This is inherently a good thing as he has been making the aforementioned major mistakes, but his lack of a role is an obvious sign of him falling down the depth chart.

Practice squad wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Theo Wease Jr. saw snaps over the former fourth-round pick Davis.

Snap Changes Since Last Week: 3 -> 10

Winner #2 - Tuli Tuipulotu

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuli Tuipulotu has been one of the biggest bright spots of the Chargers' defense, playing with major tenacity and effort every play. He recorded a forced fumble and created more opportunities for the poor Chargers offense all day long. He is well deserving of a contract extension.

Snap Changes Since Last Week: 51 -> 59

Loser #2 - Khalil Mack

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Khalil Mack is unfortunately placed in the losers column due to Mack collecting one tackle and Akheem Mesidor playing well. This could be the final nail in the coffin for Mack and the Chargers, as the team is 0-5 and the veteran deserves to be on a winning team for what is likely his final NFL season.

Snap Changes Since Last Week: 40 -> 49

Winner #3 - Deane Leonard

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Deane Leonard was awarded the starting role in nickel packages this week, with the Chargers having him tasked with covering Jaylen Waddle, among others. Leonard played pretty well, with his only lowlight being a ticky-tacky pass interference call being called against him. Leonard also had a nice day on special teams.

Snap Changes Since Last Week: 9 -> 34

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