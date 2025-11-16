Chargers' defensive leader gets explicit about ugly Jaguars blowout loss
Chargers fans, if you're mad and embarrassed about Sunday's no-show loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars take heart. You've got company.
On the heels of one of their best wins of the season, the 35-6 debacle in north Florida was definitely the Los Angeles Chargers' worst game of the year. Justin Herbert looked rattled in being held to a career-low 81 passing yards. New trade acquisition Trevor Penning was a complete bust, inserted into the starting lineup but allowing five pressures before getting yanked. And a Jesse Minter defense that suffocated Aaron Rodgers a week ago surrendered four rushing touchdowns.
MORE: Chargers' underrated free agent makes interception vs. Jaguars in breakout stretch
The Jags made 30 first downs; the Chargers eight. Jacksonville didn't punt. You get the picture.
So, too, did the Chargers' defensive players. The Bolts' post-game locker room was, fittingly, not a happy place.
Defensive leader Khalil Mack was down right furious with his team's performance that knocked it out of contention for first place in the AFC West.
"I'm pissed off!," Mack said. "I don't got no panic in me man. I ain't got no B-I-T-C-H in my blood. So yeah, just got to rally the troops and look at this shit and stamp it and own it and just get ready for the next one."
MORE: Chargers getting upset by Jaguars in Week 11 predicted by NFL analysts
The Chargers have a long time to let this one boil, as next week they have their Bye before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders Nov. 30.
Added safety Derwin James, "We got to just show up ready to play every week. Today the Jags came and humbled us."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Bold predictions for Chargers' upcoming crucial matchup: Newly acquired talent makes his debut
Justin Herbert takes hit for soft schedule, turnover woes in MVP conversation
Chargers getting upset by Jaguars in Week 11 predicted by NFL analysts