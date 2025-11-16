Chargers' underrated free agent makes interception vs. Jaguars in breakout stretch
The Los Angeles Chargers signed some free agents last offseason that didn't exactly work out. Najee Harris and Tyler Conklin probably ring some bells for Bolts fans.
But one low-key signing is starting to pay big dividends ... Donte Jackson.
After a five-interception season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, the Chargers signed Jackson as a depth piece in an already talented secondary. He had a slow start to this season, but Jackson big plays in consecutive games including Sunday's game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
Jackson had an interception of Aaron Rodgers in last week's win over the Steelers, and he has picked off Trevor Lawrence to set up a Chargers' field goal in Week 11. Jackson picked off a pass at the Jags' 42-yard line early in the second quarter, setting up Cameron Dickers' second field goal of the day to keep the Chargers' close.
With the 7-3 Chargers in the middle of the AFC playoff race, Jackson is picking the right time to become the playmaker the Chargers wer hoping for.
The Jags' injuury-riddled offense is without their starting right tackle, two tights ends and receivers Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter. Nonethless, they have two rushing touchdowns against Jesse Minter's defense to grab a 14-6 in the second quarter.
