Charger Report

Chargers' underrated free agent makes interception vs. Jaguars in breakout stretch

Chargers' cornerback Donte Jackson has two interceptions in the last two weeks.

Richie Whitt

Donte Jackson
Donte Jackson / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers signed some free agents last offseason that didn't exactly work out. Najee Harris and Tyler Conklin probably ring some bells for Bolts fans.

But one low-key signing is starting to pay big dividends ... Donte Jackson.

MORE: Despite winning streak, NFL experts don't believe in Chargers in wild Super Bowl odds

After a five-interception season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, the Chargers signed Jackson as a depth piece in an already talented secondary. He had a slow start to this season, but Jackson big plays in consecutive games including Sunday's game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Jackson had an interception of Aaron Rodgers in last week's win over the Steelers, and he has picked off Trevor Lawrence to set up a Chargers' field goal in Week 11. Jackson picked off a pass at the Jags' 42-yard line early in the second quarter, setting up Cameron Dickers' second field goal of the day to keep the Chargers' close.

MORE: ESPN makes buzzworthy prediction about Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter

With the 7-3 Chargers in the middle of the AFC playoff race, Jackson is picking the right time to become the playmaker the Chargers wer hoping for.

The Jags' injuury-riddled offense is without their starting right tackle, two tights ends and receivers Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter. Nonethless, they have two rushing touchdowns against Jesse Minter's defense to grab a 14-6 in the second quarter.

Donte Jackson
Donte Jackson / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Khalil Mack's surging Bolts back on track, 5 things to know for Chargers vs. Jaguars

NFL world highly skeptical of Justin Herbert’s brother, who apparently plays for Jags

Chargers get a shocking, bold breakout candidate for second half of season

Surprising Chargers' offensive weapon predicted for big game vs. Jaguars

Chargers have fantasy football's top sleeper add... and it's not who you think

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News