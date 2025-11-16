Chargers trade deadline acquisition benched in Week 11 loss
One would have to be pretty bad to be benched from the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line. That was the case for former first-round pick Trevor Penning, who was acquired from New Orleans just ahead of the deadline.
Why Penning was available was due to his poor play at tackle since being drafted in 2022. The Saints even moved him to guard this year to try and salvage at least something. That didn't work, hence why the Chargers landed Penning for just a 2027 sixth-round pick.
The Chargers gave Penning his first start with the team in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's safe to say they likely won't be going back to him again.
Trevor Penning benched in disastrous Chargers debut
Being benched for Austin Deculus, a career backup, tells the story of just how bad Penning was on Sunday. They should've expected a performance like this, as Penning has pretty much shown all signs of being a bust since getting drafted three years ago.
Where do the Chargers go from here? There's not many options left this late in the season and they likely won't make any drastic changes. They of course went to Deculus in Sunday's blowout. Maybe it's time to insert Trey Pipkins III back into the lineup? Jamaree Salyer?
Someone has to be better than what Penning was able to put out on Sunday, which was abysmal. The Chargers have some decisions to make. Luckily, they'll have extra time to sort it out with the bye week coming up.
