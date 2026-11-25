Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton is a fantastic football player.

The problem is, he plays for the Chargers.

Amid the 1-9 disaster, the Chargers boast emerging players to watch. Yet somehow, Hampton isn’t one of them, not really, because of a coaching and organizational approach that borders on malpractice.

Look right at the top with the listless Jim Harbaugh, who had some pretty shocking quotes about Hampton this week.

“Yeah, in hindsight, we should have done that sooner,” Harbaugh said. “I’m glad we’re doing it now, glad he’s certainly responded like the really good player that he is.”

Harbaugh was talking about making Hampton the workhorse back. He rushed for 105 yards and a score on 22 carries in a Week 10 win over Baltimore. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry on 14 chances in the loss to the New York Jets last week.

Before those games? Hampton was lost in a three-back rotation and he played fewer snaps than Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell in weeks 4, 5 and 8. They went 0-8 over that span and are only just figuring out that Hampton might be the key.

How the heck did the Chargers get here?

Chargers’ Omarion Hampton misuse is fireable offense

Omarion Hampton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start back in 2025, when the Chargers decided that a running back was a good value in the first round at No. 22 overall. A wild decision, given the value debate around taking that position so early. And that’s to say nothing of the many premium spots on the offensive line, at wideout or across the defense they could have filled instead.

Hampton then struggled as a rookie at times due to injuries. He ended his rookie year with 124 carries, 545 yards and four scores on a 4.4 average over nine games. But the vision and obvious first-round stuff were there. The future was bright.

Then arrived Mike McDaniel this year and his weird insistence on running three-back looks. Keeping everyone fresh for the entire season is a nice idea, but when the record hits 0-5 or 0-6, maybe it’s time to step back and admit that making Hampton the workhorse everyone knows he can be might be the only way to pick up some wins.

That’s to say nothing of Joe Hortiz’s mediocre roster building. They knew the guard positions were an issue and signed an obvious dud in Cole Strange and had five guys competing for the other guard spot, including a second-round center Jake Slaughter asked to learn a new position in the pros.

It’s really just Chargering the whole thing. It was questionable to draft Hampton at all, they then failed to build the trenches in front of him properly, brought in a “good” coordinator who decided not to use him and are only just realizing near December that maybe the first-round running back should be playing more.

It would be funny if it weren’t so predictable and bordering on malpractice, really. Now, they’ll use Hampton as a workhorse in meaningless games, risk injury and top draft slotting the rest of the way, too.

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