Los Angeles Chargers Stock Report: 2 Players Rising and 2 Falling After Week 1

Week 1 for the Los Angeles Chargers was an extremely disappointing showing. A complete disaster against a Cardinals team that were major underdogs, with a brand-new head coach and journeyman QB leading the charge. The Bolts failed their home fans, to the point of booing and fans leaving nearly a quarter early.

Beyond the experience of the game, looking past the disappointment, which players really showed up and who did not?

Stock Up: Ladd McConkey

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Ladd McConkey was seemingly the only offensive player who truly showed up in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. With sharp routes and quick moves in a Mike McDaniel offense that can take advantage of his skills, McConkey had five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

McConkey was ruled out in the middle of the third quarter, killing the momentum of the offense and the Chargers' chances of victory, but this does not change the fact that he was a serious threat throughout the game. Early signs show that McConkey is OK and can possibly suit up in Week 2.

Stock Down: Cole Strange

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Cole Strange was signed to the Chargers as someone who fans thought could be a dart-throw spot-starter, but likely a backup option for Justin Herbert and this offensive line. In classic Chargers fashion, Strange was handed the starting job and his stock has continued to plummet since then.

While official PFF grades are yet to be published, the early film shows Strange getting beat often in the run and pass game, not allowing for McDaniel and his offense to fully show (if they were even trying to show anything in Week 1) what they are capable of.

Stock Up: Genesis Smith

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Genesis Smith came into the NFL as someone who was a question mark for some scouts and media members. Smith possesses major NFL range and instincts as a deep safety but had a very rough time going against ball carriers and bringing them down.

In his first game as an NFL pro, he was able to carve out a role for himself, beating out RJ Mickens for the active spot and getting more snaps after Elijah Molden quietly left the game due to injury. Beyond the role, Smith has some strong tackles, showing that he has improved his greatest weakness, and has shown off some of his coverage-related strengths.

Stock Down: Keaton Mitchell

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Keaton Mitchell was one of the "wanted poster" guys for McDaniel and his offense. He is a flashy runner who can take any touch to the end zone with his speed and agility. Unfortunately, in his Chargers debut, he was left empty-handed.

Mitchell had four carries for nine yards while having zero targets through the air. While his stock is down for now, he could very well bounce back next week against a Las Vegas Raiders defensive unit.

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