What’s Going on With Chargers’ Keaton Mitchell, Brenen Thompson?

The Los Angeles Chargers approach Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals with some pretty eyebrow-raising names on the injury report.

One of those early in the week, Khalil Mack, was a surprise, given the whole rest-day thing he usually gets, even ahead of a season-opener.

Another, though, was more concerning: Running back Keaton Mitchell popped up with a hamstring injury. Given his injury woes in the past, it was cause for concern.

There’s another notable hand-picked Mike McDaniel weapon on the injury report too: Rookie wideout Brenen Thompson.

So…what’s going on?

Chargers injury updates for Keaton Mitchell, Brenen Thompson

Brenen Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keaton Mitchell updates

Mitchell has had problems staying on the field to this point in his career, which probably explains why his former team wasn’t in a rush to keep him in town.

The Chargers, though, haven't done much to keep insurance at the spot behind Omarion Hampton. Kimani Vidal looked good in spots last year during emergencies, but one could guess that McDaniel has bigger plans for Mitchell in his speedy offense.

Alas, one has to wonder if Mitchell gets on a more restricted snap count than expected, all things considered.

Brenen Thompson updates

No doubt McDaniel has big plans for Thompson.

In fact, McDaniel didn’t do much to add to the wideout spot this offseason other than drafting the 4.26-speed wideout in the fourth round. The idea, obviously, is to get Thompson on the field with the likes of Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris and Quentin Johnston and let him help space the quick-hitting offense in hard-to-defend ways.

Hard to do that, though, if Thompson isn’t available.

Injury-report wise, he should be, but like Mitchell, it’s safe to wonder if he gets minimal looks.

Chargers injury report update

The Chargers issued the final injury report and listed the following:

QUESTIONABLE — Tuli Tuipulotu

OUT — Deane Leonard

So, the Chargers are down one cornerback and key special teams member. And one of their two star edge rushers has a mysterious injury hanging over things that threatens to take him out of the opener completely.

Not ideal. And as mentioned, Mitchell and Thompson appear good to go, but whether that means anything in the way of notable snaps is a totally different conversation. In fact, it might be wise to keep an eye out for their names on the inactives list on Sunday afternoon, really.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter