Top 5 Competitive Matchups for LA Chargers to Look Forward to This Season

The Los Angeles Chargers will face a gauntlet of opponents starting early on and lasting most of the season including a brutal stretch in the middle weeks. The Chargers will return for training camp as it officially opens on July 28th as they prepare for the road ahead.

If the Chargers plan on making a deep playoff run this year they will have to prove themselves capable early and often throughout the season. Their schedule is tough but they also have some awesome and entertaining matchups to look forward to along the way. Let's dive into the top five most anticipated matchups on the schedule.

Chargers Top five matchups

5) Derwin James versus Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Weeks 2 and 14

Chargers saftey Derwin James Jr. was recently voted the second best safety in the NFL on an ESPN poll of coaches, scouts and front office executives. But, in reality he is not a typical safety, he has been a second-team All-Pro from nickel corner the ast two seasons. His recognition in the slot is largely in part for his ability to handle the NFL's best tight ends including division rival Travis Kelce of the Chiefs.

As Kelce nears the end of his career, another rival to challenge James arrived two years in Silver and black. Brock Bowers has the makings of one of the best tight end hybrids in the NFL. In a new offense with Klint Kubiak at the helm, Bowers against James could be the next premier battle to watch twice a season.

4) Chargers offense versus Texans defense Week 9

The Houston Texans have been a thorn in the side of the Chargers the past several seasons mainly because the Chargers offensive line could not stand up to the Texans' ferocious defensive line. The Texans field arguably the best defensive roster in the NFL from top to bottom.

Los Angeles has a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel. He will need to bring the fight to Houston. If the Chargers are going to take a step forward and be prepared for a playoff run, being able to counter and go toe-to-toe with the Texans' defense is a major step.

3) Chris O'Leary versus Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy, Weeks 6 and 17

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers swept the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 largely due to the Chiefs inability to establish a run game or move downfield without their receivers catching massive hits from the Chargers secondary. The Chiefs moved on from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and brought back Eric Bieniemy this offseason to take over.

The Chargers lost their defensive mastermind Jesse Minter to the Baltimore Ravens' head coach opening and hired former safeties coach Chris O'Leary as their new defensive coordinator. O'Leary will be facing a very experienced duo in Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Bieniemy. How will he and the Chargers defense step up?

2) Mike McDaniel versus Jesse Minter, Chargers against Ravens on Sunday Night Football Week 10

The Chargers' new offensive coordinator versus their previous defensive coordinator on top of all the organizational ties between Los Angeles and Baltimore should be a war. McDaniel gave Minter and the 2025 Chargers defense all he could handle with a limited Dolphins offense.

The primetime lights of Sunday Night Football, with McDaniel and Justin Herbert facing Minter and Ravens, should bring fireworks and an elite chess match. This is one of the premier AFC matchups on the schedule and should be entertaining.

1) Justin Herbert versus the New England Patriots, Week 12

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday Night Football on Thanksgiving weekend brings us the rematch of the 2025 wildcard round. The 2025 wildcard game is arguably one of the worst performances of Justin Herbert's career and the weight of that game will hover until the Chargers prove otherwise.

Herbert has the opportunity to throw that weight off his back in primetime on a holiday weekend when he faces off against Drake Maye and the Patriots in Los Angeles. Heading into December, this game may be the most important revenge game of the season and a pivotal point for the Chargers and Herbert to close out the regular season.