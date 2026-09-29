Should Chargers Be in the Mix for Trade Candidate Joey Porter Jr.?

The possibility of Joey Porter Jr. becoming available is the type of situation that should get the attention of teams looking to strengthen their defense. With reports of other teams showing interest, it is worth asking whether the Los Angeles Chargers should at least explore what it would take to bring the young cornerback in.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, both the Cowboys and the Lions have inquired about the Pittsburgh defensive back.

Porter is an intriguing player because of the combination of his size, physicality and style of play. He brings a level of toughness to the outside that can make matchups uncomfortable for opposing receivers. For a team trying to build a defense capable of competing against some of the league’s best passing attacks, adding another talented corner could create even more flexibility.

The million dollar question is what Pittsburgh would want in return.

The plot thickens: A few teams, including the #Lions and #Cowboys, have begun to inquire about the status of #Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr, per @AdamSchefter.



Story: https://t.co/8CPy6VQRIxhttps://t.co/8CPy6VQRIx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

Would the Price Make Sense?

This is where things become much more complicated.

There is a major difference between being interested in a player and being willing to give up significant assets to acquire him. If the Steelers were actually willing to listen to offers, the asking price could determine whether this is something worth pursuing. Giving up valuable draft capital would have to be carefully considered. The Chargers have spent considerable time building their roster, and future draft selections remain important for adding inexpensive young talent. Which we all know is Joe Hortiz’s bread and butter.

A trade cannot simply be judged by how exciting the player is. The organization would have to determine whether Porter provides enough of an upgrade to justify whatever Pittsburgh demands. Still, the fit is easy to understand.

That does not mean a trade should automatically happen obviously.

The front office would have to weigh the asking price against the team’s other needs. There may be areas of the roster that require attention just as much, if not more. Sacrificing multiple premium draft selections for one player could also create problems with depth later.

That is why this situation is worth monitoring rather than assuming a deal needs to happen. If Pittsburgh begins seriously considering offers for Porter, the Chargers should at least do their homework. They have a roster with enough talent to make an aggressive move interesting, and adding a young corner with his physical skill set would give the defense another potentially valuable piece.

Whether that means actually making an offer would come down to the price. For now, the idea is simply an intriguing possibility. But if Porter becomes available, there is a legitimate reason to have his name on the list of players worth investigating.