The Unseen Strategy Behind the Chargers’ Trade Deadline Stance

The Los Angeles Chargers, despite being 0-7, have bewildered everyone around the NFL with their stance to date of being unwilling to engage in trade talks. The trade deadline is days away and the Chargers front office has made their stance clear heading to the final hours.

As the November 10th trade deadline rapidly approaches, the Chargers have maintained their intention to stand pat and not trade anyone away. The initial belief was the Chargers were going to try to emerge from their week seven bye refocused and with limited reinforcements returning to the field and make an attempt to turn their season around. Along with that belief was that the Chargers would eventually face reality if they lost to the Rams and change their tune heading into week nine winless.

The Chargers lost to the Rams and apparently, still appear unwilling to move on from any players before the trade deadline according to NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport in a shared deadline notebook. One of the more confounding quotes mentioned in the notebook is that "The Chargers also don't like the message of giving up on the season."

Whether the decision on messaging is the stance of the front office or the Chargers ownership is unclear. It does appear that the franchise is currently in an odd state of denial about how the 2026 season has gone. The season is over. The Chargers have to operate with that understanding.

Why the Chargers deadline stance could make sense if the messaging were better

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schefter and Rapoport reiterate that the Chargers will not be moving veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack at the deadline. Mack himself has publicly stated that he does not want to be moved. It is possible that Mack has voiced that desire in private as well and the Chargers are simply granting Mack's request. Head coach Jim Harbaugh values Mack's leadership and if the Chargers are going to get some momentum heading into the offseason, Mack's leadership can play a valuable role.

If the goal is to not be giving up on the season, the focus should be to build for the future and get the ship heading in the right direction or at least have a more clear path forward into 2027. With the goal being focused on getting the ship heading in the right direction heading to 2027, why is more draft capital in 2027 not the priority?

General manager Joe Hortiz has already demonstrated the ability to move around the draft board and acquire more capital during the draft. The only value the Chargers would be getting from any of their trade assets would be late day three picks. They do not have a Jeffery Simmons or Jonathan Taylor on the roster to trade and are not looking at a full rebuild.

The mentality for the Chargers is that the short term value to the team is greater than the value of late Day 3 picks in next year's draft class. One of the factors that is currently under-discussed in the deadline narratives is the value of day three picks in the NIL era.

The college football landscape had dramatically shifted since players are now able to make money off of their name, image and likeness. The system overall may be flawed, but it has dramatically changed the landscape of NFL draft prospects. The general consensus is that due to players returning to school for NIL deals, as opposed to forgoing their final seasons of eligibility to enter the draft, the depth of quality prospects has gone down.

Because there are less players to choose from with draftable grades overall, players with lower grades are going earlier in the draft. The downstream effect of this shift has devalued later Day 3 picks. Wide receiver Brenden Rice is the only Chargers seventh-round to pick make the 53-man roster during Joe Hortiz's tenure and he was only active for three games his rookie season.

In this context, the hargers have to weigh the value of current players helping the team for the remainder of 2026 against the value of what they could get in return. Khalil Mack has the highest potential value of any of their trade assets and would likely only bring back a fifth-round pick at best.

Hortiz made multiple trades in this past draft and gathered more capital going that route than the Chargers could gain in trading players away. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler echoes this thought in response to Schefter and Rapoport's deadline notebook.

Good intel here.



Chargers still not in seller mode at 0-7.



L.A.’s stance seems to be: Can get Day 3 picks any time, so why trade good players for them? https://t.co/pBSaFUrXP3 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 7, 2026

The current messaging coming from the Chargers could use some cleaning up if they do have a plan. Standing pat at the trade deadline could make sense if they are essentially looking at a two-year plan. Although they have no business being buyers, they could even talk themselves into a minor move or two to aid in that plan.