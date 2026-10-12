Chargers Trade Deadline Big Board: Realistic Targets and Trade Assets

The Los Angeles Chargers season has been an absolute disappointment given the expectations heading into the season. The Chargers have shot themselves in the foot nearly every week with questionable in-game decisions, poor preparation and injuries have mounted.

Los Angeles dropped their fifth straight game to hand the 2026 Chargers the worst start for the franchise since the 2000 season. They took on the Denver Broncos in week five with a severely depleted roster and ended up starting four rookie offensive linemen.

The Chargers roster had several questionable holes and depth entering the season and most of those questions have become problems to one degree or another. Looking forward to the trade deadline, is it realistic that a team staring down the barrel of potentially the worst season in franchise history would be buyers? No, they definitely wont be looking for mega deals or franchise-altering additions. However, simple trades for players on expiring contracts that could be potential free agent targets in the offseason may be worth lat-round considerations.

The Chargers are poised to be sellers at the trade deadline. Despite mounting injuries, the Chargers do have several strong position groups and may be able to get draft compensation for certain players. Most NFL trade deadlines come and go quietly, the Chargers likely wont conduct a fire sale but a handful of players could finish their 2026 seasons elsewhere.

Chargers big board wants

Malik Herring, edge rusher, Miami Dolphins

The Chargers are likely to deal Khalil Mack to his destination of choice. Los Angeles will still have Tuli Tuipulotu and rookie Akheem Mesidor but behind them is veteran Bud Dupree and practice squad edge rushers. For the rest of this season and for the future, edge depth will be needed.

Former UDFA from the Kansas City Chiefs Malik Herring started the season with the Titans and made his way to the Dolphins where he has been playing significant rotational snaps. More importantly, Herring's pass rush productivity rate is higher than Bud Dupree and has graded out significantly higher as a run defender.

The Chargers could use him if Khalil Mack is gone and potentially get an early look at a potential long-term depth piece. Herring likely would not cost more than a late-round pick swap.

Ko Kieft, TE/Fullback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) looks on after a game against the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers already have one weapons grade ginger in Scott Matlock, why not add another? Ko Kieft is listed as a tight end but operates much more as a fullback. He can be trusted to handle defensive ends and edge rushers one-on-one and will clear holes for running backs.

Kieft missed most of 2025 with a broken leg and returned to Tampa Bay this past offseason but has not been getting snaps when healthy. Kieft is a savage blocker and could immediately help in many formations and uses.

TE Ko Kieft (41) is here to kick ass and chew bubble bum...and he's all out of gum. https://t.co/Okw3he3x3N pic.twitter.com/YEf7z6CF8b — Kyle Crabbs (@KyleCrabbs) August 15, 2022



Kieft may be redundant with Matlock and Alec Ingold on the roster but Matlock is on an expiring contract and Ingold has not been playing particularly well and the Chargers have been cycling through tight ends so far this year. If the Chargers plan to deploy a fullback in 2027, it would be great to get a look at another option before free agency. Kieft would likely not cost more than a late Day 3 pick.





Chargers big board assets

Khalil Mack, edge rusher

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret at this point that there are trade rumors around Khalil Mack. He deserves to go wherever he wants to go to compete for a contender. He can still provide leadership and be a productive edge for a team in need. The Chargers will likely net an early to mid day three pick for Mack.

Daiyan Henley, linebacker

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) takes the field prior to a game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be hard to see homegrown local linebacker Daiyan Henley leave the franchise but he is on an expiring deal and the Chargers have young linebackers ready for playing time alongside several veterans. Henley still boasts speed and coverage skills who could help a team in need. He would also likely net a mid day three pick.

Other potential Chargers trade assets

Donte Jackson, cornerback

Quentin Johnston, wide receiver

Kimani Vidal, running back

Elijah Molden, safety