2 Trades Los Angeles Chargers Could Still Make in July

The Los Angeles Chargers will return for training camp and officially start on July 28th. The team will enter camp with several position groups in heated battles for roster spots, roles and snaps entering the 2026 season.

Los Angeles' general manager Joe Hortiz has built solid depth at nearly every position group and there are only a handful of roster spots where additional competition could be warranted. The Chargers seem content to start training camp with the roster they currently have and let young players battle. However, Joe Hortiz has been active on the trade market in each of the past two training camps to bring in players to shore up depth or provide upgrades for certain roles.

Before camp starts, there are two position groups that are relatively shallow heading into camp. The cornerback room has little experience or clear answers beyond the top three in Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. Veteran special teams ace Deane Leonard provides some depth but his role is as an excellent special teams weapon.

The interior defensive line group is also settled with veterans Teair Tart and Dalvin Tomlinson joined by young defenders Jamaree Caldwell in his second year, Justin Egboige in his third season and the addition of fifth-round rookie Nick Barrett to round out the room. The room may have their core but there is little competition for snaps beyond those five players and the room could benefit from some added experience.

Two potential trades to address the roster gaps

Arik Armstead, defensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The current Chargers defensive line room has stout run defenders with occasional pass rush capabilities. The front has been built and designed to keep linebackers relatively clean in the run game and limit opportunities for quarterbacks to step up in the passing game with the exception of Justin Eboigbe who is the best pass-rushing defensive lineman of the group.

Veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead has been the subject of offseason trade talks, potentially being a cut candidate due to his contract and advancing age. The Jaguars traded for Ruke Orhorhoro earlier in the off-season and may come to the conclusion that a post June 1st trade now makes sense for Armstead now that his dead cap hit dropped to only five million dollars.

If the Jaguars are serious about moving on from Armstead Joe Hortiz should be reaching out. Amstead is on the final year of his deal. Armstead is technically a defensive end, he usually lines up as defensive tackle shaded against guards in the B gap and occasionally against tackles.

Armstead was with Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in San Francisco. Armstead had similar pass-rush metrics in 2025 to Justin Eboigbe but more production and could provide a veteran presence and assurance to the Chargers defensive line group.

If the Chargers managed to trade for Armstead, it would all but assure that six defensive tackles will be on the 53 man roster making other roster spot decisions even tighter. The alternative though may be heading into a critical season with a shallow defensive line group in a league that has shown that deep defensive line rotations help successful playoff runs.

Deonte Banks, cornerback, New York Giants

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) signals before the snap during during a week 9 game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chargers watched cornerback Benjamin St-Juste walk in free agency this off-season after having a career bounce-back year in Los Angeles and played a significant portion of all defensive snaps in 2025 as the fourth cornerback. The Chargers have not clearly filled that fourth cornerback role.

Former first-round pick Deonte Banks has not lived up to draft expectations in New York but he is the size and style of cornerback that Chargers love to use on the outside. The Giants have brought in several experienced cornerbacks and Banks may be on the outside looking in for a role.

Jim and John Harbaugh have sent players and coaches back and forth to each other over the years and this could be another example with John Harbaugh now the head coach of the Giants. The Chargers coaching staff has excelled in getting the most out of defensive backs the past few seasons and Banks could be a perfect reclamation project with a clear shot to a role on the Chargers defense.