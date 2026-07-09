Chargers’ Free-Agent Signing Still Overlooked Before Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t make a blockbuster move during NFL free agency or the draft this offseason, contrary to what some outsiders seemed to expect from the club.

In a sense, though, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh leaving his comfort zone with Greg Roman and hiring Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator was a blockbuster in itself.

On the actual depth chart front, the Chargers bagged a big upgrade with the signing of center Tyler Biadasz. McDaniel got his pick of the free agents at other spots too with names like Alec Ingold at fullback and Keaton Mitchell at running back. Tack on drafting wideout Brenen Thompson for good measure, too.

Here’s a name omitted from the above that continues to fly overlooked, though: Tight end Charlie Kolar.

Chargers’ free-agency trip at tight end changes much

Charlie Kolar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How many onlookers, especially non-Chargers fans, forgot the team even signed Kolar?

Probably many. After all, Kolar was one signing of many for McDaniels’ offense. Then, after the draft, they signed one more for good measure with household name David Njoku.

Where does that leave Kolar?

As the top “nonstarter” to know for the Chargers in the mind of ESPN’s Aaron Schatz.

“Los Angeles handed him a three-year, $24.3 million contract to block, part of the leaguewide rise in the value of blocking tight ends,” Schatz wrote. “You'll see a lot of Kolar in 12 and 13 personnel, as the Ravens averaged 5.7 yards per carry with Kolar on the field last season and 4.7 yards per carry without him.”

Looking at those numbers, who wants to knock the Chargers for paying up for a blocking tight end?

Blocking tight ends are more important than ever these days. And if a mind like McDaniel wants one, who can argue otherwise? From a running perspective alone, this means the Chargers are doing everything they can to make sure that first-rounder Omarion Hampton fully breaks out during his second season.

That could mean Kolar does the dirty work as a blocker only. But he gives the Chargers one of the deeper tight end rooms in the NFL, considering the all-around game of Njoku and the massive upside of budding breakout Oronde Gadsden.

It’s not just dirty work from Kolar, either. Preparing for McDaniel is hard enough for defenses. When the veteran tight end’s game enables entirely new personnel packages, there’s a whole new complication to worry about on a week’s notice.

Not a bad deal for the Chargers. And not a bad gig for Kolar, either, given the nice contract. And who knows? McDaniel is sure to bake up a few plays in the packages that have him going out to catch passes, too.

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